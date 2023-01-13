New EOW officer to probe cheating by Mumbai firm

The investigation of a matter involving a Mumbai-based firm, which was accused by a city-based businessman, Amit Singla, of forgery and cheating, was given to another probe officer in Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Sector 17.

Earlier, the matter was being probed by Sub-Inspector (SI) Mukesh Kumar, who had recommended the registration of an FIR against the Mumbai-based firm, which provided a commercial space to the businessman at phase-1, Industrial Area but failed to execute a registry in his name. The probe was handed over to Sub- Inspector Harbans Singh.

The first probe officer, S-I Mukesh Kumar, examined the matter for at least two months. He recommended the FIR in the month of December last year.

The complainant, Amit Singla, reported to the police that the Mumbai-based company, which promised him to give the ownership of his office space, did not disclose to him that a senior BJP leader too has a share in the property at phase-1 in Industrial Area. S-I Harbans Singh said the investigation is going on.

Amit Singla, a resident of Sector 27, said, “The Mumbai-based firm promised me to provide requisite commercial space holding all valid authorisations to sell the same space. I spent around Rs 8 crore on the deal, including the furnishing of office space. Later, the company informed me that a person, who is also a BJP leader, also has a share in the property. That particular fact was not disclosed to me earlier. And the leader has now changed the terms and conditions. I was not informed by the Mumbai-based firm that the leader has also a stake in the property. I have been urging police officials to take legal action against the negligent persons. I came to know that once police had decided to lodge an FIR on my complaint but later dropped the idea.”

The complainant also filed his representation before SP (EOW) Ketan Bansal last month.