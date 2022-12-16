New deputy commissioner’s day out with the common man in Fazilka

On Thursday morning, Government Senior Secondary School, Karni Khera, got a surprise visit by Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal. She was on her way to Mumbaka village located close to India-Pakistan border to redress public grievances in a specially organised camp by the district administration when all of a sudden she stopped on the way to visit the government school.

“I went to almost all the classes, interacted with students and later even had ‘kadi-chawal’ being served as mid-day meal to students. The school of 1,100-plus students is running smoothly and I was impressed that many students were keen to join the Army after completing studies,” Duggal said.

Fazilka deputy commissioner Senu Duggal checking the quality of mid day meal at government senior secondary school (Express) Fazilka deputy commissioner Senu Duggal checking the quality of mid day meal at government senior secondary school (Express)

In an informal interaction with the deputy commissioner, most of the students from Class X onwards told her that they wanted to join the Army, a few expressed a desire to get into teaching profession, while some wanted to get into medical line.

Although a member of the society’s highest class, there is a lot of support for Duggal’s common touch on the ground. Her brief stopovers in markets to interact with masses and assess the ground situation have endeared her to the public.

Duggal joined as deputy commissioner of this border district on November 30. She had all her postings in Chandigarh before this assignment.

On December 12 she went to Abohar civil hospital after getting off from her vehicle a little away from the hospital and stood in the OPD queue to get first-hand information from the masses.

“As she had joined recently only, many did not recognise her. She too did not introduce herself as the deputy commissioner. She also jostled with the people in the queue to reach the window for her OPD slip. But later she identified herself to talk about the shortcomings in the hospital,” said a hospital employee while talking to The Indian Express.

Advertisement

An employee of the deputy commissioner’s office said that X-ray machine in the hospital was not working. Even the OPD area was grossly mismanaged. The road leading to the hospital had some temporary encroachments. He said that instructions were given to get the machine repaired soon, while encroachments were removed on the spot. Instructions were also given to make people sit in the waiting area and that people should come in OPD as per their turn, he added.

On her way to the hospital she also stopped near a railway crossing which was closed. Here also Duggal got off from her vehicle and had a talk with commuters, autorickshaw drivers and roadside shopkeepers to know about their grievances.

“Sometimes we are able to address a few issues on the spot itself. Hence interaction is a must to get first-hand information. We have planned to visit border villages on a regular basis by organising grievance redressal camps where we can address their problems on the spot or in a time-bound manner. At times people have some very basic issues and if you lend them an ear, it’s a big relief for them. There were many queries related to ration card and pension which were resolved instantly,” Duggal said.

Advertisement

Besides herself, two additional deputy commissioners and four sub-divisional magistrates will also be visiting villages for a day-long camp (once a week) for grievance redressal. “Schedule of all the officers has been made,” the deputy commissioner added.

Fazilka deputy commissioner Senu Duggal started a cleanliness drive in Fazilka city on Thursday morning. (Express) Fazilka deputy commissioner Senu Duggal started a cleanliness drive in Fazilka city on Thursday morning. (Express)

In the morning Duggal also visited the Fazilka market to launch a cleanliness drive ahead of the new year. “Public should get the best services, this is our main aim. I am open for suggestions which can help us work better.”