11 new Covid-19 cases in Tricity

The Tricity reported 11 new Covid cases on Sunday. No virus-related deaths were reported.

Chandigarh: 6 new cases

The UT reported six new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total cases to 61,889. The active cases stood at 50 with 22 people discharged on Sunday. As many as 809 people have succumbed to the virus as yet. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,574. As part of the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, 7,928 people also received the jab.

Mohali: 3 new cases

Mohali district reported three new Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 68,402, with 50 active cases. No Covid-related death was reported here during the day, however, 1,056 people in the district have succumbed to the infection till now.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of two cases were reported from Mohali and one from Boothgarh.

The DC further said that 11 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospitals and home isolation. He added that a total of 67,296 patients have recovered from the infection.

Panchkula: 2 new cases

Two new Covid positive cases and zero fatality were reported in Panchkula on Sunday.

The active case tally was recorded at 20 on Sunday. The recovery rate of the district stood at 98.7 per cent.

A total of 40,302 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,630 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 375 people have succumbed to the virus. The district has conducted 3,78,461 tests so far, with at least 770 samples being collected on Saturday. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.1 per cent on Sunday.