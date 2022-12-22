scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Another coach added to Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi

At present, the Shatabdi has 12 coaches including nine AC coaches, one executive class coach and two EOG (end on generation).

The Shatabdi starts from Chandigarh railway station at 12.05pm every day. (Representational Image)
The Northern Railway has increased an AC coach in Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi (12046/12045) from December 23.

After leaving from Delhi, it reaches Chandigarh at 3.20pm every day.

After leaving from Delhi, it reaches Chandigarh at 3.20pm every day. Five coaches were increased in the Chandigarh-Lucknow Superfast Express (12231/12232) as well and five coaches for the Chandigarh-Prayagraj Unchahar Express (14217/14218), which is currently suspended due to technical reasons.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 11:15:32 am
