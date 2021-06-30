New Civil Hospital at Mohali to come up in 8.72 acres, GMADA allots land

The work on Medical College Mohali is going in full swing and it will help cater to the growing demand of doctors in the state.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has allotted 8.72 acre land for setting up the new civil hospital.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that around 42,204.8 sq yds of prime land in Sector 66 valued at over Rs 18 crore has been given for the hospital which would soon cater to a majority of the local population right up to Derabassi. It will be equipped with all medical facilities and the latest medical equipment.

“Chief Minister has assured issuance of immediate instructions to the State Finance Department for the release of funds for the construction of hospital,” Sidhu added.

Sidhu said that first-of-its-kind Ayush Hospital is being set up in Dayalpura, Derabassi. Aiming to treat various diseases and promote healthy living in a natural way, the Ayush Hospital would be built over an area of more than nine acres of land. This would be a 50-bedded hospital which would provide health check-up and treatment services under Ayurveda, Yoga, Yunani, Siddha and Homeopathy medicine.

The work on Medical College Mohali is going in full swing and it will help cater to the growing demand of doctors in the state. The BSc Nursing College will also come up in 3 acres near the Government College campus in Mohali.