New city next to Gurgaon: Eligibility criteria eased for consultants

The criteria for financial capacity of the applicant has also been tweaked. As per revised conditions, the minimum income from professional fees of applicant has been reduced from Rs 50 crore per annum to Rs 25 crore per annum.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has tweaked the eligibility criteria for appointing consultant to prepare a Master Plan for a new city adjoining Gurgaon.

The last date for receiving applications for selection of consultant, which was due to lapse today, has now been extended till July 16.

The Indian Express was the first to report, on June 23, that the HSIIDC had invited bids for appointment of a consultant to plan the new city proposed to come up on 50,000 hectares of land next to Gurgaon.

As per the tweaked criteria, the applicant should have undertaken a minimum of five eligible assignments of “master planning for a new town with a minimum area of 5,000 hectares or detailed master planning or zonal planning of an industrial or economic zone/ industrial township/ existing township with a minimum area of 500 hectares. These five assignments should have been undertaken by the applicant in the last seven years”.

Dr Narhari Banger, additional managing director, HSIIDC, who is also the nodal officer for the bids, said, “During our discussions with the interested applicants, it was felt that certain conditions needed to be modified. Thus, we made the amendments. Since eligibility conditions have been modified, the last date for receiving applications had to be extended.”

The criteria for financial capacity of the applicant has also been tweaked. As per revised conditions, the minimum income from professional fees (during last three years) of applicant has been reduced from Rs 50 crore per annum to Rs 25 crore per annum.

The educational qualifications for the key personnel of the consultant’s team have also been relaxed.

The indemnity conditions for the applicant have also been relaxed. As per the revised eligibility criteria, “The consultant shall, subject to the provisions of the agreement, indemnify the authority for an amount equivalent to the value of the agreement for any direct loss or damage that is caused due to any deficiency in services”. Earlier, the consultant was required to indemnify the Authority for an amount three times the value of the agreement, a condition that has now been removed.

