New Citizenship Law: Refugees stopped by Mahatma Gandhi during Partition wonder if new law will violate old promise

In Ghasera, however, the new law feels more personal. Residents of the village, who took pride in their connection with the Father of the Nation, say they now fear feeling like “second-class citizens”. (Express photo) In Ghasera, however, the new law feels more personal. Residents of the village, who took pride in their connection with the Father of the Nation, say they now fear feeling like “second-class citizens”. (Express photo)

Seventy-two years after Mahatma Gandhi visited Mewat’s Ghasera village during the Partition, and convinced Muslim refugees who had stopped there en-route to Pakistan to remain in their homeland, residents of the Muslim-dominated village say the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens will violate the promises made to their ancestors.

The sentiment is echoed among residents across the district, located less than 40 km away from the capital. As per the 2011 census, 79.20% of the population in Mewat practices Islam.

In Ghasera, however, the new law feels more personal. Residents of the village, who took pride in their connection with the Father of the Nation, say they now fear feeling like “second-class citizens”.

Local lore suggests that on December 19, 1947, Gandhi made his way to Ghasera, where members of the Muslim community, who had been living in Alwar and Bharatpur, had halted on their way to Pakistan. In the field where they set up camp, now home to a Government Senior Secondary School, Gandhi addressed the crowd, “calling the Muslim community the backbone of the country”, and reassuring people that equal rights would be given to them.

“I have heard stories of what happened from my elders, how Gandhiji urged them to remain here and reassured them that their safety and security would be taken care of. Remaining in India was a choice our ancestors made based on his promises, and because they have affection for their motherland,” said Ashraf, the sarpanch of Ghasera.

“In fact, December 19 is celebrated as Mewat Divas here,” said Salamuddin, chief of the Mewat Vikas Sabha.

This year, however, the occasion was marked a day earlier — with a protest against the CAA and NRC, which saw thousands march from the PWD Rest House in Nuh to the Eidgah in Ghasera village 9 km away.

“There is a lot of fear and anger in this area because of these laws. People who are being persecuted in their countries should be given shelter, we agree, but don’t persecuted Muslims deserve safety just as much as other communities? How can you pick and choose among refugees?” said Deen Mohammad, a resident.

Mohammad Rashid, a taxi driver, said the proposed NRC “will be a headache for members of all communities, not just ours. It will be like demonetisation all over again — people will stand in long lines, pay bribes”.

“Issues will be amplified in our area because people here are poorer and cannot afford to miss a day of work. Most people in our village are labourers. Will they stand in lines to procure documentation and fill applications, or should they fill their children’s stomachs?” he said.

Among the youth, concerns are different. Residing in an area plagued by poor water and electricity supply and acute poverty — most residents are labourers, while some are employed in farming — villagers in their 20s fear such a legislation would add further load to the already stretched resources of the country.

“There are already no jobs or seats available in college. Now if they start offering citizenship to outsiders; it will get worse. This government had promised jobs and development, but those don’t seem to be its concerns at all now,” said Hamid, a 22-year-old labourer.

His co-worker, Aarif, said: This is all politics of votes, nothing else.”

The link to politics is a common refrain in the village while discussing the CAA, with residents drawing a link between the legislation and other work done by the government in its second term, all of which, they say, has been against their community.

But protests across the country, residents say, have given them hope. “People from all communities are participating in these protests, and we are lucky in that sense. If this was not the case, we did not stand a chance. With the whole country speaking up, maybe they will listen,” said Shehzad Khan, a resident.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App