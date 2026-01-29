New Chandigarh Golf Club president lays out 100-day reform agenda

Three days after being elected president of the Chandigarh Golf Club with the highest winning margin in recent years, Major Rajinder Singh Lally Virk (retd) has outlined an ambitious first-100-day agenda focused on professional management, governance reforms and member welfare.

Virk, 57, defeated Capt Mohanbir Singh (retd) by 304 votes in the recently concluded elections. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said the mandate reflected members’ desire for a more transparent, accountable and progressive club administration.

“The main focus will be professional course management. We plan to appoint a professional consultant to improve course maintenance and playing conditions,” Virk said, adding that improving the overall golfing experience would be a priority in the initial months.

Another key area identified by the new president is a comprehensive review of the Chandigarh Golf League. He said the league format would be refined in consultation with stakeholders and team owners, with attention to handicapping, scheduling and transparency. “The aim is to ensure satisfaction for all members, both league participants and regular players,” he said.

Virk said governance reforms would form a major plank of his agenda to enhance accountability and transparency. These include proposed amendments to the club bylaws to extend the managing committee’s tenure to two years, hold separate elections for the club captain, introduce seamless digital voting, and regularise and digitise Annual General Meetings. He also proposed a model code of conduct to keep election months free from official party activities.

Digital transformation will accompany these reforms, with greater use of online platforms for AGMs and member-related processes to improve accessibility and transparency.

The new president also flagged long-pending civic issues within the club premises. A dedicated team will be set up to propose and implement a sustainable parking solution. Caddy welfare will be another focus area, with plans to improve caddy hut facilities and review working conditions to ensure their well-being.

“We will keep the club community informed at every step, and I remain fully accessible to members for ideas, suggestions and feedback,” Virk said.

Twelve members were elected to the managing committee: Jaspratap Singh Sekhon (765 votes), Amarbir Singh Lehal (755), Brigadier TS Mundi (720), Dr Angad Singh Sangha (666), Raman Singh Gill (642), Dr Atul Sachdev (597), Amarinder Singh Aulakh (590), Alamgir Grewal (573), APA Kahai (570), Shona Singh (559), JS Toor (557) and Brigadier Balvinder Singh (547).

Dr Atul Sachdev has been appointed senior vice president, and JS Toor the vice-president while Alamgir Grewal has been named the club captain. Amarbir Singh Lehal will serve as secretary and Brigadier TS Mundi as treasurer. Sachdev will also chair the medical camps subcommittee and coordinate the Chandigarh Golf League, while Toor will head the entertainment and legal affairs subcommittees. Shona Manco will chair tournament and handicapping, while Grewal will chair the greens subcommittee, Lehal the HRD and new construction subcommittees, and Mundi the finance, food and bar, discipline, and IT and digitalisation subcommittees. Other members will oversee additional areas of club functioning.