New Chandigarh: Ensure removal of encroachments on rivulets to prevent green disaster: Kharar MLA to CM

KHARAR MLA Kanwar Sandhu on Friday asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ensure removal of encroachments on rivulets in New Chandigarh township project to prevent an environmental disaster in the coming years.

Referring to a news item which Chandigarh Newsline carried on Wednesday which said that the National Green Tribunal had sought a report from Punjab about a residential project by Omaxe that was “obstructing the natural flow of Siswan river”, Sandhu in a letter to the CM wrote, “Since the reply of the Punjab Government has to be submitted to the NGT by end of this month, I hope that not only is the report accurate, the necessary corrective steps by concerned departments are initiated at the earliest.”

Sandhu also proposed construction of about one square kilometre lake north of the Mullanpur-Siswan Highway to “checkmate the free flow of Siswan river towards New Chandigarh”.

“While the irrigation and drainage departments would be better suited to suggest the exact location of the proposed lake, in my opinion the ideal site would be near the Old Bridge on the Siswan river downstream of Parol village and near Hoshiarpur village. The proposed lake would act as a barrier to the free flow of Siswan river during rain. Besides, water from the nearby choes and overflowing check dams could be diverted to the proposed lake. In the likelihood of potable water scarcity, the proposed lake could also provide drinking water to the upcoming New Chandigarh township. Needless to say, the proposed lake would help recharge groundwater and also contribute majorly towards recreational activities for people of that area,” read the letter.

Describing New Chandigarh township as “a counter-magnet to the burgeoning Union Territory of Chandigarh and which is going to house an international-level Cricket Stadium”, Sandhu wrote, “The recent rains have more than proved that the New Chandigarh Township Project was conceived by the previous government without analyzing the satellite imagery and studying the drainage patterns of the numerous rivulets passing through the area.”

“You will recall that when the township of Chandigarh was planned in 1950s, extensive mapping and analysis of the topography of the area was done which led to the creation of the man-made Sukhna Lake and securing all the seasonal rivulets (choes). This is why the city has survived all these years,” read the letter, emphasizing “securing the New Chandigarh Township during rains”.

“Besides the seasonal river of Siswan, the area has about one dozen choes (smaller rivulets) falling between Siswan and Jayanti Majri habitations. The Siswan River and other major choes like Bharonjian Choe and Nada Choe should be earmarked as per revenue records and satellite images. All encroachments on them must be removed. Besides, heavy embankments should be constructed on both banks of these rivulets – big and small. For example, in certain places, Siswan River needs to have a width of between 50 and 100 metres for the rainwater to flow uninterrupted. This must be taken up on a war footing before encroachments block the age-old rainwater streams, which could spell an environmental disaster in the coming years,” he wrote.