New Chandigarh Congress president: Chawla makes 4 appointments on day one, sparks row in party

Barely 24 hours after assuming charge of city’s new Congress president, appointments by Subhash Chawla on day one sparked a row among Congress leaders.

Sources said that the party workers were upset with the appointment of certain members as spokespersons.

Chawla appointed four persons as spokesperson of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee with immediate effect, it was stated. It was said that he did it after approval from Harish Rawat, AICC general secretary and incharge of Chandigarh.

Among those who were appointed were Harmohinder Singh Lucky as the chief spokesperson, councillors Gurbax Rawat and Satish Kainth and youth leader Harmail Kesari too were appointed as spokespersons.

“All are expected to work for the strengthening of the party,” said Lucky in a statement.

Things did not go down well and a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity said, “Lucky has already lost MC elections thrice and Satish Kainth has been a turncoat who changed his party to BJP and then was shunted out of the party as he contested for mayoral post against the official candidate in BJP. How can these people be given such important positions? At least senior leaders should be consulted.”

Sources said that certain party workers were upset as they said that they were not even taken into confidence while giving these important appointments.

The Congress this time aims to bring in fresh faces in the Municipal Corporation elections to be held this year.

“BJP’s sanghatan is very strong. If Chawla really wants to succeed as the president, he should ensure to make the organisational structure in Chandigarh strong. Everyone should be taken along,” the Congress leader said.

It will be a testing time for Chawla this election as it would be his first civic election after being elected. Last MC polls, the Congress had lost on all seats except four.

Later, Kainth joined the Congress again after being shunted out by BJP. It would be a challenge for the Congress this time.

“If they think that they have an opportunity to win as Congress is there in Punjab and Mohali civic elections were also won by the Congress, then they are mistaken because the organizational structure really needs to be strengthened,” he said.

Chawla had taken the charge of the Congress Chandigarh President at an event organised at Congress Bhavan in Sector 35, in the presence of senior leader Harish Rawat.