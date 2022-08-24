scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

New Chandigarh a fortress: 3k cops, 3-tier security ring in place for PM’s visit today

The self-styled chief of proscribed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Pannu, had shared a video claiming that the pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of Air Force Station, Mullanpur, were written by his organisation.

Police nakas have been set up on roads leading towards Mullanpur from Chandigarh or roads going to Mullanpur from Kurali side. More than 3,000 police personnel have been deputed and at least 50 special nakas have been set up.

Three-tier security arrangements have been made in Mohali and surrounding areas, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Research Center in Mullanpur Garibdas (New Chandigarh) here on Wednesday.

Police nakas have been set up on roads leading towards Mullanpur from Chandigarh or roads going to Mullanpur from Kurali side. More than 3,000 police personnel have been deputed and at least 50 special nakas have been set up.

While Punjab Police and the reserve commando battalions will form the first and second tier of the security ring, the central forces will form the third tier, along with the Special Protection Group (SPG). Arrangements have been made to accommodate over 5,000 people to sit in the tent set up at the venue.

The self-styled chief of proscribed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Pannu, had shared a video claiming that the pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of Air Force Station, Mullanpur, were written by his
organisation.

Following the incident security was beefed up by the state police in and around the surrounding villages.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jaskaran Singh, took stock of the security arrangements and said that more than 3,000 police personnel have been deputed in the area and special nakas have been
set up.

IGP Jaskaran also added that all the locations have been covered by the police personnel in the state.
Another senior police officer said that sensitive zones have been covered with CCTVs and the dog squads and the anti-sabotage teams of Punjab and Chandigarh Police have already been deployed.

Two helipads have also been prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper to arrive along with the preparation of an alternate route.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 05:37:25 am
