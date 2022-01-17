New cases dip slightly in UT, but two more succumb to virus

Chandigarh on Monday saw its daily cases falling slightly, with just 864 new cases being detected via the RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen test methods. The fresh cases in the last 24 hours took the UT’s total tally of Covid cases to 78492.

The total number of active cases is 9104 and deaths due to Covid stood at 1089, with two people succumbing to the virus on Monday.

The positivity rate on Monday hovered around the 21.42 per cent mark, as opposed to 22.49% a day before. The highest number of cases — 97 cases — being reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours stood at 4034 and total recoveries were 961. The total number of vaccine shots administered during the day were 5316.

COVID DEATHS

A 65-year-old Covid positive woman, a resident of Sector 49, breathed her last at Fortis Hospital. She was suffering from renal disease and hypertension, but had been fully vaccinated for the virus.

The second death was that of a 63-year-old Covid positive woman, a resident of Maloya, who succumbed at PGI. The woman was suffering from acute myeloid leukemia and was undergoing chemotherapy. She was fully vaccinated for Covid.

HOSPITALISATION

In PGI, out of the 380 oxygen beds, as of Monday, 160 are occupied. Apart from this, 19 out of 70 ventilator beds are occupied. In GMCH-32, out of 165 oxygen beds, 49 are occupied and out of the 63 ventilator beds, three are occupied. In GMSH-16, out of 230 oxygen beds, 72 are occupied and out of 20 ventilator beds, none were occupied.