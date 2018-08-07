New Artificial Limb Centre to come up in Chandigarh soon: Army official

The army will soon open an Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) in Chandigarh, said a senior Army official on Monday. According to statistics, around 200 soldiers become disabled from injuries they suffer in the line of duty every year. Currently, there is one ALC in Pune, which addresses problems related to the disability of limbs.

“Until now, we have only one rehabilitation centre (ALC) in Pune. Now we are opening five such centres, including one in Delhi and Chandigarh. The Chandigarh centre will be a sub-centre and it will come up at Command Hospital. It will be a quantum jump regarding services to the patients,” Lt Gen Bipin Puri, Director General (DG) of Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS), told Chandigarh Newsline on Monday. He said after the Chandigarh centre comes up, it will be a “big advantage” because at present those requiring the services, travel to Pune.

Lt Gen Puri, an alumnus of PGI Chandigarh, on Monday visited the institute to deliver the inaugural address to the new batch of students in paediatrics and paediatric surgery who joined the institute in July. Puri pursued M.Ch (postgraduate surgery course) in paediatric surgery from PGI Chandigarh in 1993.

Citing data, Lt Gen Puri said, “Every year, we get around 200 soldiers with disabilities. These disabilities are of all types. Mostly, we see limb injuries. But, there are other injuries like spinal, chest, abdomen injuries, too.” He also said that the Army has been taking steps to rehabilitate disabled soldiers. “We have done a lot of things for the rehabilitation. In our health facilities, we have also installed several facilities for them be in parking or inside the health centres,” added Puri.

On Monday, Lt Gen Puri also met PGI Director Professor Jagat Ram. Puri said he wanted to discuss with the director about the collaborative research with PGI. “Collaboration could be in various fields and departments like medicine, surgery and allied disciplines. Not only PGI, we are also planning to work with AIIMS New Delhi and SGPGI Lucknow,” he said.

In June, the Army had said that they were observing 2018 as the Year of Disabled Soldiers in Line of Duty and the primary focus was on “alleviating the sufferings of these soldiers, who have done their duty with utmost dedication to the nation and have been disabled for life”.

