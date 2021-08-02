New appointments an attempt to make Congress-mukt Chandigarh: Chhabra

Chhabra specified that "this has happened for the first time that not a single vice-president or general secretary was made from Manimajra. Why were women not given 30% space?

Chinks in the Chandigarh Congress came to the fore when senior leader and former city unit president Pradeep Chhabra opened a front against some Congress leaders as he said that the committee that was constituted on Saturday is an indication of making “Congress-mukt Chandigarh” and that from now on “every day he will come out with new revelations”.

In an open letter, he wrote, “Dear Congressmen, those companions who were made office- bearers in the committee constituted by Congress today, many congratulations to them for getting the new responsibility. Chandigarh Congress leadership today started a new innings for ‘Congress-mukt Chandigarh’.”

He asked “when such a long list was made, why were the colleagues working for 30-30 years sidelined and why the loyalists of Congress were not made office-bearers?”

Chhabra specified that “this has happened for the first time that not a single vice-president or general secretary was made from Manimajra. Why were women not given 30% space?

The party runs not dictatorially but with humility”.

The former city Congress chief said, “Why not many capable colleagues got a place according to their merit? The choice is on the head. Many colleagues were also put in more than one committee. We do not mind, but if some more friends were included along with it, the party would have been stronger.”

Chhabra said, “After today I will come out every day with new revelations. I will fight for the right, I am with you people. I was a Congressman, I am a Congressman.”

On Saturday, the Congress made appointments to various committees. Vice-presidents, secretaries were appointed

and other committees were constituted.

Those included in executive committee were Pawan Kumar Bansal (ex-president CTCC, ex-officio member CTCC), Subhash Chawla (president, CTCC), H S Lucky, Deipa Asdhir Dubey, Chaman Lal Sharma, Ram Charan Gupta, Sheela Devi, Krishan Lal, Devinder Singh Babla, Shashi Shankar Tiwari, Kamlesh, Bhajan Kaur, Pawan Sharma, Harphool Kalyan, Gurbax Rawat, Bhupinder Singh Badheri, D D Jindal, Rana Karamveer Singh and Jatinder Batia. However, Chhabra was nowhere in it.

Those who were made vice-presidents included Pawan Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Badheri, Devinder Singh Babla, Hafiz Anwar-Ul-Haq, Harphool Kalyan, Jatinder Bhatia, Jagjit Singh Kang (Gora Kang) and Jagir Singh.

Vikram Chopra was made the treasurer.

Those who were made general secretaries were Harmohinder Singh Lucky, Meenakshi Choudharg, Shashi Shankar Tiwari, Gurbax Rawat, Vinod Sharma, Gurpreet Singh Gabbi, Harmail Kesri, Love Kumar and Acche Lal Gaur.

Ram Charan Gupta, Jagdish Sharma, Yadvinder Mehta, Ajay Sharma and 20 others were made secretaries.

Several organisational secretaries were made too.