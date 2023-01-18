New agriculture policy by March 31, says Dhaliwal

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday said the state government has constituted an 11-member committee of agriculture experts for framing a new agricultural policy. Dhaliwal said the new agricultural policy will be ready by March 31.

Interestingly, even as Punjab’s economy is largely based on agriculture, no government has been able to formulate its agriculture policy. The previous government too had taken up an exercise, but the policy was never notified.

Dhaliwal said, the Punjab government has been making continuous efforts to improve welfare of the farmers and the agricultural system of the state.

The 11-member committee includes secretary agriculture Rahul Tiwari, Chairman Punjab State Farmers and Farm Workers Commission Dr. Sukhpal Singh as convener, Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University Dr SS Gosal, Vice Chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Dr Inderjit Singh and economist Dr Sucha Singh Gill.

Besides, former vice chancellor Punjabi University Patiala BS Ghuman, former director horticulture Gurkanwal Singh, advisor Punjab Water Control and Development Authority Rajesh Vashisht, former director agriculture Balwinder Singh Sidhu, President PAU Kisan Club Amarinder Singh and Chairman of Punseed Mahinder Singh Sidhu have been included as members.

The minister said the first government-farmer meeting would be held on February 12.

He said this meeting will be held at PAU, Ludhiana, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would be the chief guest. He said more than 2,500 progressive farmers from every corner of Punjab would participate in this meeting. He said that during this meeting farmers will discuss agricultural policy and their valuable suggestions will be taken.

Dhaliwal said the Punjab government has been drafting the new agricultural policy keeping in mind the natural resources of Punjab such as ground water, soil health and geographical conditions.

He said in order to improve the economic condition of farmers in the new agricultural policy, special attention will be given to aspects such as valuation of agricultural produce, export and agricultural diversification.

The new agricultural policy will also include a proposal to adopt basmati as a substitute for parmal paddy and promote basmati exports.

Dhaliwal said Punjab has been facing an environmental and health crisis, in which fertile land has been turning into non-fertile land. He further said under the new agricultural policy, the surplus water of the rivers is being considered to be delivered to every farm in Punjab.