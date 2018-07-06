Chandigarh: New 3D technology draws bird lovers in large numbers

At Nature Interpretation Center at Sukhna Lake. (Express photo) At Nature Interpretation Center at Sukhna Lake. (Express photo)

Written by Riddhi Dhawan and Sapna Saini

The Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC), located near Sukhna Lake, was updated with some interactive 3D images of migrating birds in January to enhance the experience of bird lovers as well as other visitors. It’s been six months and people seem to be enjoying this new feature. The pictures were installed by Jaipur-based Technology Consulting Company.

The images are linked to a mobile application, Digiwings. This application not only displays 3D images of the birds but one can also listen to the voice of birds as well as get to know more details about the avian species. The app also provides interesting facts about Sukhna Lake. Approximately 150 visitors come to visit the museum on weekdays whereas nearly 500 people visit the museum during weekends.

The NIC is divided into two sections and about 30 photos are there at the museum. One section is about birds and the other is about animals. In the birds section, a machine is being installed in which there are many pictures of different birds. It works with the help of a keyboard which has different buttons with the birds’ name and if you press the button of any specific bird, the machine will highlight the bird and will make its sound.

A new machine is being installed by the Deputy Commissioner at the museum which will work with the help of hand gestures. One can capture the bird and click its image with the gestures. A person can get the image which the machine captured by scanning the QR code given in the mobile application of the user. A team from Jaipur came to launch the machine. “The machine is not working right now. We have complained to the DC and hopefully the machine will work properly soon,” said Ajay Kumar, NIC supervisor.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App