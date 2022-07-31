Network of drug dealers spread across India, need to put up joint fight: Khattar

In the regional conference on drug trafficking, national security organized under the chairmanship of union home minister Amit Shah to root out the drug abuse menace from the northern states and formulating proactive strategies here today, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggested that the entire nation should put up a “joint fight to break the network of drug dealers”, adding that “drug addiction and drug trafficking are a matter of concern for the entire world. This problem is not limited to any one country rather the entire world is fighting against this societal evil”.

Speaking in the conference, Khattar said, “Due to various reasons not only our youth, but children are also falling prey to substance abuse. To tackle this social issue, we need to put up a joint fight to break this network. If one state police take strict action against drug peddlers and those involved in illegal drug trafficking, then these drug dealers and peddlers shift to neighbouring states.The network of drug dealers is spread all over the country. Law enforcement agencies of various states are putting up a tough fight to break this network. However this problem can be curbed if the law enforcement agencies of different states work untidily with mutual coordination”.

Khattar also suggested that “in order to track such banned drugs, which are possible to be used as intoxicants, it should be made mandatory by the Central Government to get them unique serial numbers. In order to create a centralized state database of all activities related to crimes, criminals, victims etc. a software HAWK has been developed. This has helped in cracking down on drug dealers”.

Quoting Haryana’s statistics on the state’s fight against drug-menace, Khattar said, “More than 200 NDPS Act cases are registered in Haryana every month. Till June 30, 1913 cases were registered in the state in which 2661 accused were arrested, around Rs 32 crore recovered from 253 drug smugglers and the process of confiscation of property worth Rs 13 crore is going on. Haryana police has been directed to thoroughly investigate every case and tighten the noose of those involved in this illicit trade. As a result of this, Haryana Police has succeeded in nabbing drug smugglers even from the inaccessible areas of remote states like Telangana, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh”.

About the drug de-addiction efforts, Khattar said, “Under the NDPS Act, 142 drug de-addiction centres have been opened in Haryana. Mental health and drug de-addiction wards have been opened in all government medical colleges.”