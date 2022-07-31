scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Network of drug dealers spread across India, need to put up joint fight: Khattar

SS Bindra was earlier posted as senior town planner (STP) with Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and was transferred to Bathinda.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 31, 2022 1:32:55 am
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggested that the entire nation should put up a “joint fight to break the network of drug dealers”, adding that “drug addiction and drug trafficking are a matter of concern for the entire world. (file)

In the regional conference on drug trafficking, national security organized under the chairmanship of union home minister Amit Shah to root out the drug abuse menace from the northern states and formulating proactive strategies here today, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggested that the entire nation should put up a “joint fight to break the network of drug dealers”, adding that “drug addiction and drug trafficking are a matter of concern for the entire world. This problem is not limited to any one country rather the entire world is fighting against this societal evil”.

Speaking in the conference, Khattar said, “Due to various reasons not only our youth, but children are also falling prey to substance abuse. To tackle this social issue, we need to put up a joint fight to break this network. If one state police take strict action against drug peddlers and those involved in illegal drug trafficking, then these drug dealers and peddlers shift to neighbouring states.The network of drug dealers is spread all over the country. Law enforcement agencies of various states are putting up a tough fight to break this network. However this problem can be curbed if the law enforcement agencies of different states work untidily with mutual coordination”.

Khattar also suggested that “in order to track such banned drugs, which are possible to be used as intoxicants, it should be made mandatory by the Central Government to get them unique serial numbers. In order to create a centralized state database of all activities related to crimes, criminals, victims etc. a software HAWK has been developed. This has helped in cracking down on drug dealers”.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Quoting Haryana’s statistics on the state’s fight against drug-menace, Khattar said, “More than 200 NDPS Act cases are registered in Haryana every month. Till June 30, 1913 cases were registered in the state in which 2661 accused were arrested, around Rs 32 crore recovered from 253 drug smugglers and the process of confiscation of property worth Rs 13 crore is going on. Haryana police has been directed to thoroughly investigate every case and tighten the noose of those involved in this illicit trade. As a result of this, Haryana Police has succeeded in nabbing drug smugglers even from the inaccessible areas of remote states like Telangana, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...Premium
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Chandigarh

About the drug de-addiction efforts, Khattar said, “Under the NDPS Act, 142 drug de-addiction centres have been opened in Haryana. Mental health and drug de-addiction wards have been opened in all government medical colleges.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

3

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy

4

Raghuram Rajan lauds RBI, says India not facing economic problems like Sri Lanka, Pakistan

5

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Premium
Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement