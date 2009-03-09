Women in police open a window on their e-group

Till about a while back all their problems were their own. There was no one to discuss with,no one to turn to for guidance. “No one,till now,” says Abhilasha Bisht,DIG,Crime,Law & Order,Uttaranchal,out with a solution. “Its project e-group,a google mail group,” says the problem solver with pride and conviction as she takes her seat at the third National Conference for Women in Police on at Indradhanush Auditorium,Panchkula.

With about 600 women in khakhi present on the occasion,”we expect to have a majority of them on our mailing list,” says Bisht. At present,she adds,there are about 70 members,who discuss ideas and problems. Acting as the perfect portal for cross pollination of thought,data and bringing together different ranks of the force at one platform,the net has proved quite a hit with the ladies. “They can now pick up sensitive issues without any burden,the same would have gone unattended otherwise,” Bisht says it’s because of the portal,one of our colleagues mustered the courage to complain of sexual harassment at the hands of her seniors. “We not only counselled her,but had the senior pulled up through the right channel,” she tells us. From marital discord,family problems,discrimination to suggestions,help and upliftment of their force,the women are quite a chatty lot on the group. “Besides,this is the only way we can communication with women in police across the nation.” Right said Ma’am!

Sheveta Bhatia

