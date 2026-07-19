Nepalis top foreign arrests in Panchkula, Nigerians in almost every heroin case

Data accessed by The Indian Express shows that 26 foreign nationals were arrested in the district between 2021 and 2026. (File Photo)

From the streets of Lagos to the hills of Kathmandu, foreign nationals from four countries have figured in criminal cases registered in Panchkula over the past five years, with drug trafficking emerging as the single biggest offence.

Data accessed by The Indian Express shows that 26 foreign nationals were arrested in the district between 2021 and 2026. Of these, 18 — nearly seven out of every 10 — were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, making narcotics offences the dominant reason for police action against foreigners.

Nepal accounted for the highest number of arrests, with 17 nationals booked during the period, followed by seven Nigerians. One national each from Kenya and Zimbabwe was also arrested.