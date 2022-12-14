Man from Nepal ‘beaten to death’ with pressure cooker in Chandigarh, roommate at large

A 40-year-old man from Nepal was allegedly beaten to death inside his room in Kishangarh village, near IT Park, Chandigarh, Tuesday night, police said.

Police said the victim identified as Ambar Bahadur was killed following a drunken brawl that broke out between him and his roommate Chait Narayan, 52, who is also a native of Nepal. Narayan, the prime suspect, is absconding, an officer said Wednesday.

Police said that the spot inspection suggests Bahadur was given repeated blows with a pressure cooker on his head which resulted in deep injuries on his skull. Severe blood loss was reported from the body of the victim, the officer said.

According to police, Bahadur and Narayan worked as waiters for catering contractor Baniram Sharma. Sharma had visited the accommodation of the two workers on Tuesday night and found the two were drunk and quarrelling with each other.

“The contractor came to the room again today morning and found Ambar Bahadur dead. Chait Narayan was missing. A pressure cooker with blood stains was found at the crime scene. Bahadur was rushed to GMSH-16. Doctors declared him dead,” said Inspector Rohtash Yadav, Station House Officer, IT Park police station.

Police have registered a case and have begun a probe. One of the sisters of Bahadur who stays in Delhi was informed about her brother’s death, they said. The family of Bahadur lives in Nepal.