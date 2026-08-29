Nepal floods: Family begins search for Himachal engineer with Upper Trishuli hydel plant

A last phone call on August 25, a day before the tragedy struck Nepal, and a promise that he would return in November to celebrate Diwali with his family are now the memories keeping alive the hope of finding 30-year-old engineer Sukhvinder Rattan of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district.

Rattan, a site engineer working at the 216-MW Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project in Nepal, has been missing since the flash floods and subsequent disaster swept through the area on August 26. His elder brother, Varinder Rattan, returned from Dubai after learning that his younger brother was missing and has reached Kathmandu along with their cousin Shubham to search for him.

The Upper Trishuli Hydropower plant that supplies electricity to India was among the several power plants hit by Wednesday’s flash floods triggered by a collapsing glacier in the Himalayan region.

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Back at their native home in Una, Saravjit Kaur, wife of the missing engineer, said her husband had been working at the Trishuli Hydropower Project for the past three years. The couple got married in 2023 and has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, Mevansh.

“My husband had planned to come to India a day before Raksha Bandhan on August 26, but he had to change his plan because my mother-in-law, Rakesh Devi, was unwell. He came to India in the first week of August and returned to Nepal on August 14. He assured me that he would come back in November for Diwali,” she said.

Before moving to Nepal in 2022, Rattan was working in Chhattisgarh. After marriage, Kaur had accompanied her husband to Nepal on three occasions. “I always told him to remain cautious because the Upper Trishuli area was prone to landslides and other natural calamities,” Kaur said.

She said Rattan was staying in rented accommodation in Rasuwa district. Rattan’s father, Hussan Lal Rattan, 70, is a retired CISF personnel.

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Family members said Varinder Rattan and Shubham reached Kathmandu on Friday afternoon. They initially wanted to travel to the affected area but were asked to remain at an Army rescue centre, where relatives of missing persons have been reporting and seeking information.

Shubham has also appealed to the Una district administration and the state government to extend all possible assistance and coordinate with the Nepalese authorities to trace Rattan.

Ishant Jaswal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Una, said the administration had received information about Rattan from Basdehra missing in Nepal.

“As per the established protocol, the information was shared with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs through the appropriate channels. The administration is coordinating with the Centre, which is in touch with the Nepalese government to trace him,” Jaswal said.

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Family members said they were trying to gather information about Sukhvinder through the Nepal Army and other available resources, as the flood-affected area is under the control of the Nepal Army.