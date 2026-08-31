Nepal floods: Family of missing Himachal engineer urges Centre to intervene in rescue work

Himachal engineer Sukhvinder Singh Rattan is feared trapped in a Nepal hydropower tunnel after flash floods.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaAug 31, 2026 01:53 PM IST
HimachaliMissing Himachal engineer Sukhvinder Singh Rattan. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
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The family of a Himachal engineer, who is feared trapped in a tunnel of the Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project in Nepal, has urged the Centre to intervene and expedite the rescue operation.

The engineer, Sukhvinder Singh Rattan, 30, has been missing since August 26, when flash floods hit the project area in Nepal. His cousin and elder brother, who are currently in Kathmandu, said they were increasingly worried as the rescue operation was yet to reach the tunnel where Sukhvinder and other Indian workers are believed to be trapped.

“The pace of the rescue operation being carried out by the Nepal government through its Army is not meeting the urgency of the situation. With each passing day, our hope of finding those trapped inside alive is fading,” said Sukhvinder Rattan’s cousin Shubham Rattan.

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Shubham Rattan told The Indian Express that, according to Nepali workers rescued from the Trishuli project, Sukhvinder Rattan was trapped in Tunnel-1. “So far, the Nepali rescue teams have not reached Tunnel-1. There are four to five more tunnels between Tunnel-1 and the point where the rescue teams have reached,” he said.

“We have been urging the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Defence to make their way to Nepal and actively assist in the rescue operation. The Nepal government has agreed to accept technical assistance from India, but what they require is trained manpower and equipment. Five days have passed since the tragedy. We are running against time,” Shubham Rattan added.

Sukhvinder Rattan had been working as a site engineer at the Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project for the past three years. His wife, Saravjit Kaur, said he had returned to Nepal on August 14 after visiting India earlier this month.

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“I plead with the Indian government to do something to carry out rescue operations in Nepal. My husband is an Indian. Our government has the right to rescue its own citizens struck in an emergency in any corner of the world,” Saravjit Kaur said.

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She shared that her husband assured her that he would return in November to celebrate Diwali at home. “Last time, he called us on August 25, a day before the tragedy struck,” Saravjit Kaur added.

The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Sunday spoke to Shubham Rattan over the phone and assured the family of all possible assistance.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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