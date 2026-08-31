Nepal floods: Family of missing Himachal engineer urges Centre to intervene in rescue work

The family of a Himachal engineer, who is feared trapped in a tunnel of the Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project in Nepal, has urged the Centre to intervene and expedite the rescue operation.

The engineer, Sukhvinder Singh Rattan, 30, has been missing since August 26, when flash floods hit the project area in Nepal. His cousin and elder brother, who are currently in Kathmandu, said they were increasingly worried as the rescue operation was yet to reach the tunnel where Sukhvinder and other Indian workers are believed to be trapped.

“The pace of the rescue operation being carried out by the Nepal government through its Army is not meeting the urgency of the situation. With each passing day, our hope of finding those trapped inside alive is fading,” said Sukhvinder Rattan’s cousin Shubham Rattan.