Wednesday, June 13, 2018
‘Nek Chand was a man with a big heart’: Manmohan Jolly

“Nek Chand was a man with a big heart. Once he became your friend, he couldn’t refuse anything. That was his nature. He was completely dedicated to his work and wanted it to be perfect,” shares Manmohan Jolly.

Written by Mehr Gill | Chandigarh | Published: June 10, 2018 9:35:56 am
Nek Chand, Nek Chand's Art Work, Nek Chand's Divine Art Work, Chandigarh News, Latest Chandigarh News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Nek Chand’s rock garden is famous in Chandigarh and Manmohan Jolly shares an interesting account of the artist. (File)
A sculpture by Nek Chand can be seen ‘guarding’ the Sector 21 residence of Manmohan Jolly. The figurine, a man holding a stick, is placed at the entrance of the house. “He is our chowkidaar,” smiles Jolly. The work, created with brown tiles and bangles, is bound together by cement.

Nek Chand was known for generously gifting his works to friends and acquaintances, and the creator of the Rock Garden gave this work to Jolly over 15 years back, when Jolly was involved with managing events for Nek Chand and became close friends. “Nek Chand was a man with a big heart. Once he became your friend, he couldn’t refuse anything. That was his nature. He was completely dedicated to his work and wanted it to be perfect,” shares Jolly.

Many such figurines and sculptures made by Nek Chand can be found across Chandigarh, each a reminder of his generosity and friendly demeanour.

