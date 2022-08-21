Neighbours remember Anjali as a ‘dog-lover, bright student’

Residents of AG colony, Sector 41, remembered Anjali Malik, who was murdered by her maternal uncle on Saturday, as someone who cared deeply for stray dogs.
Anjali’s killing left the residents in shock, who only came to know about it when they saw the police outside her house and a photographer clicking pictures of blood stains on Saturday morning.
To the residents of the colony, Anjali was someone who never hesitated to take a stand for strays, even if it meant being ridiculed by the locals.
“Anjali ues to feed half a dozen stray dogs in the locality twice a day. Her house was open for these dogs 24 hours. In fact, her deep affection for strays dogs has caused us inconvenience many times, but we have respect for her affection,” Roshan Kumar, a resident, said.
Another resident requesting anonymity said, “Two days back, Anjali along with her brother, Deepak, indulged in heated arguments with a man who hit one of the street dogs. Deepak roughed up the man. The matter reached the local police and was later sorted out”.
Residents expressed their ignorance about the presence of accused Satbir Singh, maternal uncle of Anjali, in the
house.
The victim’s younger brother Deepak’s name is being pursued for a government job on compensatory grounds in place of his late father.
He was a senior auditor with the Accountant General (AG), Haryana. Rakesh Kumar, an AG Haryana employee, said, “We never spotted him in the street. We learnt that he was convicted in a double murder case. Anjali and Deepak were born and brought up in the colony. Anjali was very good at studies and wanted to become a doctor.”
PU student killed by uncle over ‘proximity with male friends’
