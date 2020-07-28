Man held for ‘raping’ nine-year-old girl

The accused was booked under sections 376-A and 376-B of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act. (Representational) The accused was booked under sections 376-A and 376-B of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act. (Representational)

The police Monday arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl in a factory. The accused lived in the victim’s neighbourhood and had committed the crime when the victim was alone at her home. The victim’s mother told the police that she and her family, including her three children, have been living on the outskirts of their village.

The nine-year-old victim was her youngest daughter.

“On Sunday, when I returned home after work, I saw that my daughter was not at home. I found her in my neighbour’s room and caught him red-handed. My daughter later told me, the accused used to lure her with candy to take her to his room,” the complainant alleged. The accused was booked under sections 376-A and 376-B of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act.

Four minors booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ 7-yr-old

Panchkula: Four boys, aged between 8 and 12 years, were booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy in Ramgarh. The victim is stable. The FIR filed by the victim’s father said that his son left the house with four of his friends and neighbours at 7 am on Sunday.

“It was 5 pm when we got worried as he didn’t return. We went to look out and reached Sector 26 Herbal Park searching for him. We found him by Ghaggar river,” stated the FIR. The boy was reportedly found bleeding from his rectum and was rushed to Panchkula Civil Hospital.

“The boy is stable and was not injured gravely. An attempt has definitely been made as per the medical report,” said a police official. The police filed an FIR under Section 377 (unnatural offences: voluntary carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act and booked the four boys. “We are verifying information and identifying the persons involved,” said the official, adding, “The accused boys are all 8-12 years old and used to play with him each day.” ENS

