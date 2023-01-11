From the Nehrus to one of the first settlers in Chandigarh, meet the people whose efforts led to Tuesday’s SC ruling

From the Nehru couple who refused to sit and watch as Chandigarh succumbed to the money power of builders to a citizen who witnessed the birth of a city before his eyes, here are some of the crusaders who led the movement to save and preserve the character of the City Beautiful. It was their efforts that led to the landmark Supreme Court judgment on Tuesday that effectively banned the conversion or bifurcation of single residential units into apartments in Chandigarh’s heritage zone – Sectors 1 to 30.

Here are those who led the movement:

P S Patwalia

Born and raised in Chandigarh’s Sector 10, P S Patwalia represented the residents’ welfare association before the Supreme Court. Appointed as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2006, Patwalia was then one of the youngest judges in the country at the age of 43, but he resigned to pursue a law career. Patwalia, who practises at the Supreme Court, was pained when he saw the character of the city he grew up in rapidly changing, with bungalows making way for apartments. Every other house in his sector was being demolished and converted into apartments. “While staying in Delhi, I saw the disastrous effect of increasing urbanisation and that is why I was keen to save my city from going in that direction,” he told The Indian Express. Patwalia is the son of retired Supreme Court judge Kuldip Singh, known as the ‘green judge’ for his environment-related judgments in the 1990s. Patwalia, who has a house in Chandigarh’s Sector 2 as well, was the one who fought against the Tatas when the Tata Camelot high-rise project was coming up near Sukhna lake in Chandigarh. The project was shelved after a Supreme Court order.

Manmohan Lal (Mac) Sarin

It was on January 1, 1955, that senior lawyer Manmohan Lal (Mac) Sarin first moved to Chandigarh. It was a time before the model city had been formed. “There was no lake…no Secretariat that time – only the Punjab High Court was there. I have seen the city coming up and the whole concept of Le Corbusier that he had envisaged for Chandigarh is being deteriorated. With this verdict, I would say the further deterioration has stopped,” said Sarin, 74. Sarin, whose house was the second one “under construction” in Chandigarh’s Sector 4, says he remembers a Chandigarh when there were just eight houses for high court judges in Sector 4. “The interim high court from Lahore was moved to Shimla and then they decided to build the High Court of Punjab here in 1954-55. Jawaharlal Nehru wanted this city to represent the future of the country but sadly we were going more and more towards the past,” he says. “The original settlers were either refugees from Pakistan or government servants. And as the original settlers, you have that sense of possessiveness and ownership for your city,” he admits.

The Nehrus – Chaand and Anil

Chaand and Anil Nehru, residents of Sector 9, Chandigarh, were also one of the earliest citizens in Chandigarh. It was Chaand who filed the PIL. The couple moved to Chandigarh in 1970 but later moved out due to Anil’s work. Nineteen years ago, when the couple returned home to lead their retired life, they were shocked to see that the city was not what Corbusier had envisaged. “It is the money power of builders that is now defining this model city, I would say. It is entirely the weakness of the administration…politicians are there to please the people…they could not preserve one model city designed by Le Corbusier. Instead of falling under pressure from builders, they could have preserved and stopped the further erosion of the city’s aesthetic value. Now Chandigarh is feeding three cities – Panchkula and Mohali as well – for which it was not made. Rules were not respected at all. I am really grateful to the apex court for giving this landmark judgment,” she told The Indian Express.

Anil is the son of B K Nehru, a former Indian diplomat and ambassador to the United States, and a cousin of Indira Gandhi. He was shocked to see the city of his dreams crumbling, one of the reasons why the Nehrus led the movement.

M N Sharma

M N Sharma, Chandigarh’s first chief architect who worked with Le Corbusier, was also behind the movement. Sharma, who died on October 31, 2016, at the age of 93, was part of a delegation that had gone to meet Sonia Gandhi when apartment rules were extended to Chandigarh in 2001. The Chandigarh Apartment Rules was then repealed in 2006.

Born on August 4, 1923, Sharma had joined the Capitol project in June 1950 and worked with an American team for the first master plan. It was in 1951 that he joined the team of architects led by Le Corbusier. Sharma was chosen to be the first chief architect in 1965 after the retirement of Pierre Jeanneret. Author of the book ‘Making of Chandigarh-Le Corbusier and After’, Sharma was the recipient of many national and international awards for his contribution to the profession, including the award of the Institute of Life (France) for creating the best environment for the common man, in 1973. For his devotion to the profession, the administration conferred the lifetime achievement award on him in October 2015.

There are many others who supported the RWA Sector 10, including the Sarin Memorial Legal Aid Foundation. Kapil Sibal also appeared on behalf of the respondents.