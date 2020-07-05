Nehru sent police into Golden Temple: Ex-Akal Takht jathedar

Rode recalled the police action on July 4, 1955, to supress the Punjabi Suba movement. Rode recalled the police action on July 4, 1955, to supress the Punjabi Suba movement.

On the 75th anniversary of police entry into Golden Temple to suppress Punjabi Suba movement, former Akal Takht jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode’s religious sermon took a political colour at the Manji Sahib of Golden Temple on Saturday.

Rode, nephew of Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and closely associated with Damdami Taksal, not only took on the then Central government but also criticised the Shiromani Akali Dal without naming the party.

“Many fall for the narrative that Akal Takht was attacked in 1984 because Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale had taken shelter inside its building. But nobody had taken shelter inside Golden Temple on July 4, 1955, when police had entered premises with shoes and fire was opened at Akal Takht and Golden Temple, and many Sikhs were killed,” said Rode while interpreting Mukhwak from Guru Granth Sahib. Every day, some learned priest does interpretation of the Mukhvak from Guru Granth Sahib at Manjhi Sahib, a historic open hall opposite community kitchen of the Golden Temple.

Rode accused the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of not keeping the promises made with Sikhs before Independence and allegedly sending police into the Golden Temple with Bhim Sen Sachar as chief minister of Punjab.

“Today we are being oppressed often. Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib is being committed. We are being robbed at every place. And the party which has history of fighting the oppression, is keeping mum today. Because we no longer remain as Akal Purakh Ki Fauj. We have lost our outer look, character and faith in Guru,” Rode said.

