Neha Shoree murder case: Assailant intoxicated when he shot dead victim, says Chandigarh Police

In the status report, the police have said no other person has been found to be involved in the case.

The assailant in the Neha Shoree murder case was in an intoxicated state when he shot dead the officer of Punjab’s Food and Drugs Administration Department, and a denial of fresh licence to his wife by Shoree for operating a medical shop led to the killing, the Punjab Police probe has revealed. The accused, Balwinder Singh, had killed himself after murdering Shoree in her office in March this year.

On Saturday, Chandigarh Newsline had reported that the police in a status report told the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday that no evidence has been found to proceed further in the case and a closure report will be filed in the matter. In the status report, the police have said no other person has been found to be involved in the case. Shoree was a Zonal Drugs Licensing Authority in Punjab.

“Neha Shoree had denied the fresh licence to the wife of assailant Balwinder Singh for opening a medical shop, which caused severe hardship to the family members of assailant Balwinder Singh because of which, he in an intoxicated state i.e. by consuming tramadol, had reached the office of Neha Shoree and shot her and on being caught while trying to escape, he shot himself,” the status report read.

The Punjab Director, Bureau of Investigation, who was supervising the probe, has agreed with the October 2019 recommendations of the SIT regarding closure of the case. “The cancellation report (closure report) was prepared in the present case. The same is pending codal formalities and shall soon be presented before the learned court of competent jurisdiction on completion of the codal formalities,” the status report read.

Shoree, a resident of Panchkula, was attacked and murdered inside her office in Mohali on March 29 by Morinda resident Balwinder Singh. His shop had been raided by a team led by Neha in 2009 and subsequently his licence was cancelled due to presence of intoxicants at the shop without any requisite documents for sale.

The status report was filed in response to a petition filed by Shoree’s parents alleging that the Punjab Police has “botched up” the investigation instead of taking any action in the matter since registration of the FIR on March 29. Neha’s father Captain Kailash Kumar Shoree, a 1971 War Veteran, and her mother Arun Shoree, a retired school teacher, jointly filed the petition in the High Court last month.

The murder of the victim is the “handiwork of drug mafia” as she had been making efforts to stop the drug menace, the family had alleged while seeking further probe. In their communication with the police authorities in Punjab, the victim’s parents had also said that there were serious irregularities in the issue of weapon licence to the perpetrator. “It is very clear that there is involvement of police, administration and other powerful lobbies at whose behest my daughter has been assassinated,” read one such communication, which was attached with the petition.

The report filed before the High Court on Friday also mentions the arms licence of Balwinder Singh was verified from the Rupnagar Deputy Commissioner’s office and the place from where he got the weapon was also verified. However, the report does not make any mention regarding the outcome of probe into the arms licence and weapon procurement.

