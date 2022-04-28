Negligent while on duty SHO, SI transferred to police lines

IN A stern disciplinary action, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 3 police station, Inspector Sher Singh, along with a Sub-Inspector (SI) Amarjit Singh were sent to police lines, Sector 26, for allegedly being negligent on duty, while dealing a criminal case involving charges of attempt to murder, on Wednesday. SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal issued the orders for transfer.

Sources said that the three accused, who were named in the FIR, managed to secure regular and absolute bail from a local court as the investigation agency did not raise strong objections over their applications. The three accused are Swarn Singh, Harmandeep Singh and Gagandeep Singh. Swarn was given regular bail and the other two were given absolute bail on Tuesday. The FIR was registered following a property dispute in village Kaimbwala at Sector 3 police station on January 29.

Read | UT Police questions two members of Rinda terror module at Nawanshahr

Sources said, “Many sharp edged weapons which were used in the crime are yet to be recovered in this case. The weapons include two axes, swords, sickle, etc. One of the victims, who was attacked by the assailants, had received at least 16 stitches on his head. Despite this, the initial FIR was registered under very lenient charges. Attempt to murder charges were added in the FIR very late. The investigation agency has been working in a biased manner since the beginning in this case.”

“Earlier, the FIR was registered under charges of assault, rioting, criminal intimidation and later charges of attempt to murder were added in the FIR. SI Amarjit Singh was the probe officer. SHO Inspector Sher Singh was the overall supervising officer. Since the beginning, reports have been received that no strict action was being taken against the accused by the complainant party. Yesterday, the accused managed to get bail from a local court. The complainant raised an alarm. Senior officers found negligence on part the officers.

They were sent to the police lines on administrative grounds. We have decided to challenge the bails of three accused in the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” a senior police officer said.