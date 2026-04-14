Negligence allegations resurface at Dera Bassi’s private hospital after patient’s death, kin protest

The body has been taken into custody and kept at the hospital. He added that a panel of medical experts will be constituted by the Civil Surgeon, Mohali, to investigate the matter, and further action will be taken based on the report.

Indus Hospital, located on the Dera Bassi–Ambala road, has once again come under controversy following the death of a 36-year-old patient, with the family alleging serious medical negligence. The deceased, identified as Deepak, a resident of GBP Society, Dera Bassi, Mohali, had been admitted on April 4 after experiencing mild chest pain. He was working as a spare parts distributor.

According to family members, Deepak had driven himself to the hospital and was admitted, where doctors performed a stent procedure on his heart. However, they alleged that his condition began to deteriorate soon after the procedure. The doctors later informed them of a blockage in his brain and conducted a brain surgery. The family claims that Deepak never regained consciousness after the operation and was kept on a ventilator. On April 13, at around 5 pm, doctors declared him dead.