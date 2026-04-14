Negligence allegations resurface at Dera Bassi’s private hospital after patient’s death, kin protest

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Indus Hospital, located on the Dera Bassi–Ambala road, has once again come under controversy following the death of a 36-year-old patient, with the family alleging serious medical negligence. The deceased, identified as Deepak, a resident of GBP Society, Dera Bassi, Mohali, had been admitted on April 4 after experiencing mild chest pain. He was working as a spare parts distributor.
According to family members, Deepak had driven himself to the hospital and was admitted, where doctors performed a stent procedure on his heart. However, they alleged that his condition began to deteriorate soon after the procedure. The doctors later informed them of a blockage in his brain and conducted a brain surgery. The family claims that Deepak never regained consciousness after the operation and was kept on a ventilator. On April 13, at around 5 pm, doctors declared him dead.
The grieving family including his wife, brother, and father has accused the hospital of gross negligence, stating, “The brain surgery was conducted without proper information, and the patient was kept on a ventilator artificially to extract lakhs of rupees from us.” They have held Dr Rajesh Kumar and Dr Naresh Bansal responsible for the alleged lapse.
Dr Vineesh Narula, GM Operations of the hospital, expressed grief over the patient’s death, but refuted the allegations as baseless. “We have their consent and we had already informed the patient’s family about possible complications. After the heart procedure, a CT scan revealed a clot in the brain, which was treated accordingly. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we could not save him,” Narula added.
Meanwhile, Dera Bassi SHO Inspector Sumit Mor confirmed that a complaint has been received from the family. The body has been taken into custody and kept at the hospital. He added that a panel of medical experts will be constituted by the Civil Surgeon, Mohali, to investigate the matter, and further action will be taken based on the report.
The hospital had previously faced serious allegations in April 2023 as well, when it was accused of financial irregularities amounting to lakhs of rupees in the name of kidney replacement procedures.
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