‘Neeta is behind this, not me’: US-based Khalistani activist denies role in Shambhu railway track blast

The Shambu railway track low-intensity blast in Patiala on April 27 resulted in the death of one person, while he was planting an IED on the dedicated freight corridor railway track that detonated prematurely.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
4 min readAmritsarMay 2, 2026 01:14 PM IST
Surinder Singh Thikriwala, US-based Khalistani activistSurinder Singh Thikriwala, US-based Khalistani activist
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Days after Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav named Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta and US-based Khalistani activist Surinder Singh Thikriwala as accused in the Shambu railway track low-intensity blast in Patiala on April 27, Thikriwala has denied his role but confirmed the role of Neeta, the head of Khalistan Zindabad Force.

While speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, Thikriwala, a staunch supporter of the Khalistan movement, however, labeled the charges against him in the Shambu blast case a “complete fabrication” and “entirely false”.

The blast resulted in the death of one person, identified as Jagroop Singh, while he was attempting to plant an IED on the dedicated freight corridor railway track that apparently detonated prematurely.

Thikriwala said that he had no information whether the Indian government had made any correspondence with the US government for his deportation.

The US-based truck driver claimed that he had no contact with the deceased, Jagroop. Stating his relationship with the deceased, Thikriwala said that he posted photos of Jagroop Singh on social media as a gesture of sympathy, and he did not know the man personally.

“I had met him during the farmer agitation against the three farm laws. Otherwise, I was not in touch with him,” he said.

He, however, confirmed his relationship with one of the accused in the same case, Manpreet Singh of district Mansa, who was arrested on Friday. The police teams had already arrested four individuals identified as Pardeep Singh Khalsa, Kulwinder Singh, Satnam Singh alias Satta, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi in connection with the blast.

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Thikriwala, who hailed from Barnala, went to the US after jumping bail in cases pending against him. He is very active on social media and often makes videos supporting Khalistan.

Despite his denial of this specific incident, Thikriwala admitted to a long history of criminal record.

He said, “I face approximately 23 to 24 active cases in Punjab, including 12 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases. No one else in Punjab has such a high number of UAPA cases. The first case against me dates back to 2006. Most of the cases are fake.”

He moved to the United States three to four years ago via an illegal “donkey” route while out on bail.

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On allegations of the deceased’s link with Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament, Amritpal Singh’s election campaign, stating that while he initially supported Amritpal Singh’s religious efforts, he distanced himself from Amritpal after he entered the Indian electoral political system.

“KZF chief Ranjeet Singh Neeta has posted a video taking responsibility for the blast. So there is no doubt that Neeta is behind this attack. Some people who blame the blast on agencies are cowards. They themselves can do nothing and hide behind such conspiracy theories,” said Thikriwala.

Thikriwala is very active on social media. In one such video on Facebook, he explained the context of his picture with former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal Badal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. He claimed that he visited Badal’s home with others and convinced him to write a letter in support of the release of a person who was accused by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of planning an attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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