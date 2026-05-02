‘Neeta is behind this, not me’: US-based Khalistani activist denies role in Shambhu railway track blast

Days after Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav named Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta and US-based Khalistani activist Surinder Singh Thikriwala as accused in the Shambu railway track low-intensity blast in Patiala on April 27, Thikriwala has denied his role but confirmed the role of Neeta, the head of Khalistan Zindabad Force.

While speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, Thikriwala, a staunch supporter of the Khalistan movement, however, labeled the charges against him in the Shambu blast case a “complete fabrication” and “entirely false”.

The blast resulted in the death of one person, identified as Jagroop Singh, while he was attempting to plant an IED on the dedicated freight corridor railway track that apparently detonated prematurely.

Thikriwala said that he had no information whether the Indian government had made any correspondence with the US government for his deportation.

The US-based truck driver claimed that he had no contact with the deceased, Jagroop. Stating his relationship with the deceased, Thikriwala said that he posted photos of Jagroop Singh on social media as a gesture of sympathy, and he did not know the man personally.

“I had met him during the farmer agitation against the three farm laws. Otherwise, I was not in touch with him,” he said.

He, however, confirmed his relationship with one of the accused in the same case, Manpreet Singh of district Mansa, who was arrested on Friday. The police teams had already arrested four individuals identified as Pardeep Singh Khalsa, Kulwinder Singh, Satnam Singh alias Satta, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi in connection with the blast.

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Thikriwala, who hailed from Barnala, went to the US after jumping bail in cases pending against him. He is very active on social media and often makes videos supporting Khalistan.

Despite his denial of this specific incident, Thikriwala admitted to a long history of criminal record.

He said, “I face approximately 23 to 24 active cases in Punjab, including 12 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases. No one else in Punjab has such a high number of UAPA cases. The first case against me dates back to 2006. Most of the cases are fake.”

He moved to the United States three to four years ago via an illegal “donkey” route while out on bail.

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On allegations of the deceased’s link with Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament, Amritpal Singh’s election campaign, stating that while he initially supported Amritpal Singh’s religious efforts, he distanced himself from Amritpal after he entered the Indian electoral political system.

“KZF chief Ranjeet Singh Neeta has posted a video taking responsibility for the blast. So there is no doubt that Neeta is behind this attack. Some people who blame the blast on agencies are cowards. They themselves can do nothing and hide behind such conspiracy theories,” said Thikriwala.

Thikriwala is very active on social media. In one such video on Facebook, he explained the context of his picture with former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal Badal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. He claimed that he visited Badal’s home with others and convinced him to write a letter in support of the release of a person who was accused by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of planning an attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal.