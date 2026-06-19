Chandigarh deploys jammers, double frisking for NEET-UG re-test

CAPF personnel will escort the question papers as 3,800 candidates are set to appear for NEET-UG 2026 at seven centres across Chandigarh on June 21.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 02:50 PM IST
NEET UG 2026 re-test security ChandigarhNEET-UG 2026 candidates will undergo double-layer frisking before entering the centres. The re-test is being held as the first exam was cancelled on May 12 following a paper leak. (File Photo)
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The Chandigarh administration has put in place an extensive security arrangement, including electronic jammers, double-layer frisking, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) escorts for confidential examination material, for the smooth conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 on June 21.

Around 3,800 candidates are expected to appear for the medical entrance examination at seven centres across the city. The exam is being held again after the first test was cancelled on May 12 following a paper leak.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said comprehensive measures have been taken to ensure the examination is conducted in a fair, transparent and secure manner.

“The transportation of secret and confidential examination material from the designated banks to all examination centres will be carried out under strict security escort of CAPF personnel along with the respective centre superintendent, ensuring complete integrity and safety of the question papers at every stage,” Yadav said.

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As part of anti-cheating measures, electronic jammers have been installed at all examination centres to prevent the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices. Candidates will also undergo double-layer frisking before entering the centres. The first level of checking will be conducted by local police personnel, while the second will be carried out by a professional agency engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The administration has also appointed duty magistrates at each centre to supervise the examination process, maintain law and order and deal with any emergency.

‘Reach an hour before exam’

Officials said all centres have been equipped with basic facilities, including drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, proper lighting, ventilation and sanitation facilities for candidates.

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Yadav advised candidates to carry their admit cards along with a valid government-issued photo identity card and reach their respective centres at least one hour before the examination. He appealed to candidates, parents, and the public to cooperate with the administration for the smooth conduct of the test.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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