Chandigarh deploys jammers, double frisking for NEET-UG re-test

NEET-UG 2026 candidates will undergo double-layer frisking before entering the centres. The re-test is being held as the first exam was cancelled on May 12 following a paper leak. (File Photo)

The Chandigarh administration has put in place an extensive security arrangement, including electronic jammers, double-layer frisking, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) escorts for confidential examination material, for the smooth conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 on June 21.

Around 3,800 candidates are expected to appear for the medical entrance examination at seven centres across the city. The exam is being held again after the first test was cancelled on May 12 following a paper leak.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said comprehensive measures have been taken to ensure the examination is conducted in a fair, transparent and secure manner.