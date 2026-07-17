Chandigarh students shine in Re-NEET, secure AIR 44 and 63

Madhvan Mahajan calls Re-NEET his ‘second chance’, while Prakul Garg credits disciplined planning and smart preparation for top national ranks

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhJul 17, 2026 08:39 PM IST
NEET examWhile Madhvan says Re-NEET became the opportunity that changed his life, Prakul believes disciplined planning and consistency were the keys to achieving a top national rank. (Source: File)
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Two Chandigarh students have secured top national ranks in NEET-UG 2026, attributing their success to consistency, careful planning and self-belief.

Allen Chandigarh student Madhvan Mahajan, 19, secured All India Rank (AIR) 44 with 696 marks, describing the re-conducted NEET as the turning point in his journey.

“My initial reaction to Re-NEET was disappointing. It felt like a very difficult challenge, but then I realised it was my second chance because I hadn’t scored well in my first attempt. That thought became my biggest motivation,” he said.

The son of radiologist Dr Vijay Mahajan and gynaecologist Dr Jyoti Mahajan, Madhvan said he focused on daily goals, repeated revision of NCERT books and notes, and regular mock tests that helped rebuild his confidence.

“My revision revolved around repeated reading of NCERT books and my notes, while also giving my mind adequate rest. As I started scoring well in mock tests, my confidence improved,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prakul Garg, a resident of Baltana and a student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Sector 44, secured AIR 63 after following a rigorous preparation strategy centred on consistency and smart work.

Prakul said he studied for at least 10 hours daily, often extending it to 15-16 hours, concentrating on Physics and Chemistry before devoting the final three months almost entirely to Biology.

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“I prepared with one goal in mind—that I wanted an AIR under 10. Success isn’t about hard work alone; it’s about smart work applied in the right direction,” he said.

Prakul, who scored 94 per cent in Class XII and also secured a 98.6 percentile in JEE, credited his parents and teachers for their constant support. He advised future aspirants not to let examination results become a source of anxiety.

“A NEET aspirant shouldn’t be anxious about the result. Focus on the effort you can control, and let the result take care of itself,” he said.

While Madhvan says Re-NEET became the opportunity that changed his life, Prakul believes disciplined planning and consistency were the keys to achieving a top national rank.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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