Chandigarh students shine in Re-NEET, secure AIR 44 and 63

While Madhvan says Re-NEET became the opportunity that changed his life, Prakul believes disciplined planning and consistency were the keys to achieving a top national rank. (Source: File)

Two Chandigarh students have secured top national ranks in NEET-UG 2026, attributing their success to consistency, careful planning and self-belief.

Allen Chandigarh student Madhvan Mahajan, 19, secured All India Rank (AIR) 44 with 696 marks, describing the re-conducted NEET as the turning point in his journey.

“My initial reaction to Re-NEET was disappointing. It felt like a very difficult challenge, but then I realised it was my second chance because I hadn’t scored well in my first attempt. That thought became my biggest motivation,” he said.

The son of radiologist Dr Vijay Mahajan and gynaecologist Dr Jyoti Mahajan, Madhvan said he focused on daily goals, repeated revision of NCERT books and notes, and regular mock tests that helped rebuild his confidence.