NEET Results: Chandigarh boy who topped in Tricity with AIR 15, aims to be a neurosurgeon

Gurkirat Singh

Scoring an All India Rank of 15, Gurkirat Singh bagged the position of Tricity topper in the the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The exam results were declared late Friday by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

A student of St Peters School in Sector 37, Gurkirat (18) scored 710 out of 720 in the exam. A native of Sirsa, Gurkirat had arrived in Chandigarh in Class 11. His sister, Navpreet Kaur is also studying to be a doctor. His father, Vijay Singh Monga, is a government serviceman currently posted at Sirsa.

Gurkirat had been preparing for the exam for the past two years and aims to become a neurosurgeon.

NEET was conducted by the NTA on September 13. This national level exam is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS programmes. About 16 lakh students registered for NEET 2020. As many as 15,931 students had appeared for the NEET exam from the Tricity.

Among boys, Gurkirat stood at rank 9 all over India.

Meanwhile other students who bagged positions from the region included, Kartik Garg , who scored AIR 47; Jasleen Kaur, who scored 112; Ayushi Gupta who scored AIR 140; and Tafrun Choudhary with AIR 201.

