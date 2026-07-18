‘Hardest part was starting all over again’: Jalandhar lad shoots into glory with AIR 8

Like lakhs of medical aspirants, Geetansh Sarin from Jalandhar had spent months preparing for NEET that was mired in controversy and subsequently cancelled, leaving him and others disappointed and drained mentally. (Express)

For Geetansh Sarin, the toughest challenge wasn’t cracking one of India’s toughest competitive entrance examinations, but beginning all over again.

Like lakhs of medical aspirants, this Jalandhar lad had spent months preparing for NEET that was mired in controversy and subsequently cancelled, leaving him and others disappointed and drained mentally.

“It was difficult to cope up with. I had prepared on my own for months and then…. It wasn’t easy to push myself to begin all over again,” Geetansh told The Indian Express.

Defying the setback, the 18-year-old gradually regained his confidence and fired on all cylinders with renewed determination and zeal, only to shoot into glory — securing All India Rank (AIR) 8 in the NEET-UG 2026, with 705 out of 720 marks, and becoming Punjab’s second-highest scorer and the topper from Jalandhar district.