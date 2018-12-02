Need to increase the scope of MNREGA for sustainable future: BJP MP Varun Gandhi

Advocating ‘MGNREGA’, Lok Sabha MP Feroze Varun Gandhi on Saturday called for adopting an academic approach to the problems of the sector and increasing the scope of MNREGA for a sustainable future. Gandhi was in Chandigarh on Saturday to attend ‘Unveiling and Dedication Ceremony’ of Gandhi’s book hosted by the MCM DAV College for women in Sector 36, Chandigarh.

During the ceremony, Gandhi’s book, The Rural Manifesto, and the report of Swachh Bharat Summer Internship (SBSI) 2018 undertaken by MCM students were unveiled.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandhi presented his views on an alternative approach to mainstream ideas of rural development, including promotion of non-conventional education system, impetus to indigenous industry like textile and leather, active citizen participation, political reform, equality of opportunity and skill enhancement. Highlighting the inefficiencies of the agriculture sector in the areas like storage and transportation, Gandhi called for adopting an academic approach to the problems of the sector and increasing the scope of MNREGA for a sustainable future.

He also impressed upon the fact that proper policy formulation and implementation holds the key to the creation of sustainable, viable economic models. He asserted that education loans account for Rs 67,000 crore but more frightening is that the non-performing assets on education loans are Rs 6,000 crore.

The event at the college was organised with an aim of encouraging discussion on the problems ailing the rural economy.

While pointing out the derailing of the process of India’s progress by the elites and corporate influence over policy making, Professor Sucha Singh Gill, research coordinator and senior professor (CRRID), made a case for upward mobility of agriculturists and said that translation of great ideas into reality is imperative for charting a sustainable future.

Dr R S Ghuman, Professor-Economics (CRRID), asserted that in order to reap the rich demographic dividends and realise the dream of emerging as a world power, there is a need to focus on inclusive development with special emphasis on rural education and infrastructure.