Need to conserve, preserve exhibits by roping in specialists at museums: Chandigarh administrator

Chandigarh Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, visited the Government Museum and Art Gallery and Sukhna Lake with Dharam Pal, UT Adviser and other senior officers of the Administration, here on Tuesday. Members of Art Culture and Heritage Committee were also present.

The Administrator took a round of the Architecture Museum where he was explained the purpose of the building as a repository of history, growth and development of Chandigarh. Purohit expressed his concern for the valuable displays and the need for their preservation and conservation.

Dr Sangeeta Bagga, Principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, spoke about the process of conservation of the drawings, prints, tracings and other materials through scientific methods. It was decided that the exhibits would be preserved through a committee under the overall guidance of the UT Adviser, which would engage the conservation laboratories specialising in this field, on priority.

Digitisation of the artefacts was also proposed to be subsequently done. Thereafter, the Administrator took a round of the Government Museum and Art Gallery to see the unique design of the State Museum based on the concept of the unending spiral and as a Museum of Unlimited Growth expressed by Le Corbusier himself.

The Administrator stressed on the need to increase awareness and publicity of the museums and to increase the footfall. He congratulated the staff of the museums for their hardwork and encouraged them to maintain the museums as vehicles of dissemination of knowledge for all the citizens irrespective of age.

Further Purohit also visited Sukhna Lake. There were some suggestions by the committee like installation of warm lights at the island of the lake and also reduction of the intensity of glow signage board installed at the entrance by 50 per cent. The Administrator directed to shift the signage to some other appropriate place, so that maximum number of visitors can read the messages.