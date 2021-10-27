Need more tertiary care centres in UT, better emergency services in peripheral areas: UT health secy

The need for more tertiary care centres in Chandigarh— in view of the excessive load on emergency wards at hospitals in the city and the peripheral areas was discussed as one of the key challenges in the vision for the City Beautiful in the field of healthcare.

The key challenges in the vision for Chandigarh was discussed at the two-day visioning workshop on ‘Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 and Beyond’, which concluded Tuesday. The discussions took place on two themes- Health, Nutrition and Well-Being and Social Protection and Safety for all.

The workshop was organised by the Chandigarh Administration and supported by the United Nations Development Programme – with an objective to set the roadmap for the UT.

In his presentation during the workshop, UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg highlighted that the existing health infrastructure of Chandigarh boasts of good healthcare, but it is inadequate. “The existing health infrastructure in Chandigarh is of excellent quality but inadequate because of the pressure from adjoining states. About 70 to 80 per cent patients of Covid-19, dengue and malaria here are from the adjoining areas. We need to have better health infrastructure in adjoining areas too to reduce pressure on the UT,” said Health Secretary.

Among the other key challenges that were discussed were the decentralisation of MCH centres. The officials said that there is a requirement to set up at least five more MCH centres here.

It was also said that the requirement of infrastructure, manpower, equipment and drugs need to be planned, and the peripheral centres need to be strengthened, especially in emergency services, and opportunities of regular employment.

The UT Administration said that in its plan for future, it aims to look at tele-consultation, digital connectivity, e-Hospital, e-Office and rolling out of expanded range of services at Health and Wellness Centres: Emergency, Oral, Mental, Eye, ENT services and elderly and palliative care in the future.

Pandemic preparedness

The preparedness for the probable third wave of Covid-19 was also discussed at the meeting. The officials informed that Chandigarh has been divided into four zones and rapid response teams have been constituted, comprising a doctor, a laboratory technician and trained paramedical staff for screening and commute of suspect patients, if required, with special emphasis on the elderly and the patients with co-morbidity.

It was specified that the team will do general physical examination and collect samples for routine investigations and Covid-19 markers. Due care will be taken to decrease mortality and timely shift patients to more equipped health institutions, said a statement issued by administration.

Visioning exercise must be at Tricity level: Administrator Purohit

UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit said that the visioning exercise should be undertaken at Tricity level- keeping in view Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

He congratulated the experts for highlighting the importance of the involvement of common people in defining the vision for the city. The Administrator stressed that with the growing population, it is imperative to enhance the infrastructure and meet the demands of the residents. He also ensured that the UT Administration is committed to continuing the visioning exercise.

During the workshop, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Mandip Brar and Secretary Social Welfare Nitika Pawar presented the initiatives of the Chandigarh Administration towards achieving goals of zero poverty, zero hunger, gender equality and reducing inequalities, among others. Further, case studies and best practices related to social equity, welfare and protection, inclusivity in large cities, social protection and safety nets for informal workers were also shared by the panellists.