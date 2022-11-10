scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Nearly 70% voter turnout recorded in Haryana 2nd phase panchayat polls

The voting took place in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat.

With nearly 70% polling taking place for block samiti members and zila parishad members in nine Haryana districts, the second phase of election concluded peacefully on Wednesday.

The fate of 1,244 block samiti members and 158 zila parishad members in 57 blocks of nine districts was sealed.

In the second phase, the voting for sarpanches and village panches will take place on November 12. The polling for third and final phase will be held on November 22 and November 25.

After the completion of the polling of all phases of panchayati raj institutions in the state, the results of the zila parishad and block samiti members will be declared after the counting of votes on November 27, said Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 07:31:15 am
