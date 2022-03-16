Nearly 1/4th faculty posts vacant in Sanskriti schools

The Haryana government on Tuesday told the state Assembly that almost one-fourth teaching posts are vacant in Haryana’s Sanskriti schools.

Replying to the question raised in the Vidhan Sabha, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said, “138 Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools and 1,418 Government Model Sanskriti Primary Schools are being run in the state. The total sanctioned posts of academic staff in Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools are 5,275, out of which 1,688 are vacancies and the number of sanctioned posts in Government Model Sanskriti Primary Schools are 12,883, out of which 2,386 posts are vacant. In addition, out of 912 sanctioned posts of non-teaching staff, 495 posts are vacant”.

Govt to start skill courses

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Tuesday directed the officers to start such new courses in Polytechnics and ITIs which are based on modern technology of existing industries so that it opens new doors for college pass out students to get jobs.

Addressing a meeting of senior officers of Industries, Polytechnics, ITIs and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in his office, Dushyant said, “First of all, industries and technical education departments, etc. together should prepare a report in which the industries established in Haryana define the parameters for the trained youth. Secondly, the department should figure out if such courses are running in the state. After this analysis, according to the needs of those industries, they should subsequently start a new course in the polytechnic or ITI of the respective district from the coming academic session. Thereafter, coordinate the internship in the last semester of the course and accommodate the training in the industries itself.”

There are 37 government, four government aided and 159 private polytechnics in the state with a capacity of 37,459 students.

Faridabad: Registry till 100m from IAF station

Now land registration will be done up to a distance of 100 metres from Faridabad Air Force Station in Haryana, for which the process will be started within 48 hours. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala apprised the House about in response to a question.

“Many years ago, without the permission of the government, an officer banned the registration of land here. Investigation will also be done against that officer to figure out the reason.”