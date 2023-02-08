NDPS, corruption case: Punjab High Court grants bail to three including DSP

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to three people, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police of Punjab, Lakhbir Singh, in connection to a NDPS as well as a Prevention of Corruption Act cases, registered at Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran district.

As per details, the counsel for Lakhbir Singh, Senior Advocates HS Brar with Gaurav Dutta and Sumeet Pal Singh Sidhu, argued before the high court that the petitioner has been falsely implicated in this case due to professional rivalry in the police.

The defence counsels told the court that Lakhbir Singh was part of a SIT probing the Bargadi and Burj Jawahar sacrilege cases in Faridkot, and is credited with the arrest of many dreaded gangsters like Davinder Singh Bambiha, Nabha jailbreak accused Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, and others.

The HC was told that Lakhbir Singh had also arrested Nishan Singh (allegedly involved in the rocket attack on the state intelligence wing headquarter at Mohali), which was admitted by the reply filed by the state. Thus, the petitioner was falsely implicated, the defence claimed.

The Bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill said that the allegations against the petitioners — Lakhbir Singh, Surjit Singh and Pishora Singh — prima facie would stand substantiated from the factum of recovery of contraband from them.

However, it is not disputed that the contraband recovered both from the petitioners Surjit Singh and Pishora Singh, would fall in the category of ‘non-commercial quantity’. Both the petitioners Surjit Singh and Pishora Singh have been behind bars for about seven months.

The challan in the case already stands presented and as many as 37 prosecution witnesses have been cited, with none having been examined till date. The charges in teh case have also not been framed. In these circumstances, both Surjit and Pishora deserve the concession of bail, the court observed.

Advertisement

Regarding DSP Lakhbir Singh, the HC said that he has been nominated as an accused on the basis of disclosure statements made by Pishora Singh on July 5, 2022. “It is not in dispute that no money is stated to have been paid to the petitioner or recovered from him.

The audio conversation between Hira Singh and petitioner Lakhbir Singh could inculpate him in case the authenticity of the same is established to have actually taken place in the year 2022, as the date reflected in data recovered from phone is of year 2016.

In any case, this court cannot lose sight of the fact that the petitioner — Lakhbir Singh — has also been behind bars for seven months. The trial in the case had not started and its conclusion is likely to take time as 37 prosecution witnesses had been cited. In these circumstances, further detention of the petitioner Lakhbir Singh will not serve any useful purpose and he is held entitled to the concession of bail,” said the court.