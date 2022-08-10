Punjab NDPS case: High Court to decide on bail plea of SAD leader Majithia today

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will pronounce its final order over the bail plea of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, Bikram Singh Majithia, on Wednesday.

The division Bench of Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and Sureshwar Thakur had reserved the order on the bail plea of Majithia on July 29.

The senior SAD leader is currentlylodged in Patiala Central Jail and had moved the High Court to seek regular bail in a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in December 2021.

Majithia had earlier in February approached a Mohali court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. The district court had, however, rejected his plea prompting him to approach the Supreme Court. The Apex Court, on May 11, refused to entertain the plea and asked him to instead approach the High Court.

In his bail plea filed in the High Court, Majithia — through senior advocate RS Cheema and Advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema — had submitted that the “present case is blatantly political in nature and has been registered with mala fide objective to target the petitioner, who is a mainstream leader of a major Opposition party, one month prior to the polls in the state… The then Congress-led government has left no stone unturned to misuse its power and position for wreaking vengeance against its political opponents and the petitioner is such target”.

However, the Punjab government, while opposing the bail plea, had submitted that “more information is required to be collected from within and beyond India to ascertain the backward and forward linkages, including financial transactions of the fugitive accused persons closely associated with petitioner (Majithia)”.