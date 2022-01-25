NDPS case: HC stays arrest of SAD leader Majithia for 3 days

The Punjab and Haryana High Court afforded three days to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia to enable him to approach the Supreme Court to challenge an earlier order of the court dismissing his anticipatory bail plea in the alleged drugs case.

The bench of Justice Lisa Gill said in the order, “petitioner is afforded three days to enable him to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court for challenging this order. Till then, petitioner be not arrested. It is made clear that this protection shall enure only for three days from today.”

The order was passed on January 24 but the detailed copy was released by the HC on Tuesday.

The HC has stayed the arrest of Majithia for three days, after his counsels contended that keeping in view the fact that assembly election has been declared in the State of Punjab, one week may be afforded to the petitioner to avail his remedy and in the meanwhile, he be protected for this period.

Majithia, who is facing an FIR by Punjab Police in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case, was earlier granted interim bail by the HC on a condition of cooperating in the investigation.

In his bail plea, Majithia had contended that the present FIR was registered against him keeping an eye on the upcoming elections. The petitioner’s fundamental rights are at stake, he had contended.

Majithia was apprehending arrest after a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at Mohali on December 20, last year. He had moved the HC after a Mohali Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition.