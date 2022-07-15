NDPS case: Another HC judge recuses from hearing bail plea of SAD leader Bikram Majithia

A second judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday recused from hearing the bail plea filed by senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail, Majithia had moved the high court seeking regular bail in a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in December 2021.

Earlier on July 4, Justice Augustine George Masih had recused from hearing the matter. The case was then referred by the Chief Justice to a bench of Justices Ramachandra Rao and Anoop Chitkara, to be heard on Friday. As the matter came up for hearing, one of the judges recused from hearing the matter. A detailed order on the same is yet to be released on the high court website.

After Majithia’s bail plea had been dismissed by a Mohali court in February, he had moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. The apex court on May 11, however, had refused to entertain the plea and asked him to instead approach the high court.

In his bail plea filed in the high court, Majithia, through senior advocate R S Cheema and advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema, submitted that the “present case is blatantly political in nature and has been registered with mala fide objective to target the petitioner, who is a mainstream leader of a major opposition party, one month prior to the polls in the state… The then Congress-led government has left no stone unturned to misuse its power and position for wreaking vengeance against its political opponents and the petitioner is such target”.

However, the Punjab government, opposing the bail plea, had submitted that “more information is required to be collected from within and beyond India to ascertain the backward and forward linkages, including financial transactions of the fugitive accused persons closely associated with the petitioner (Majithia)”.