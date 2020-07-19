NDPS case: Sec 39 SHO to face action for giving wrong CCTV info

The disciplinary authority concerned has been asked to take disciplinary action against Sector 39 SHO, the police department has told the Chandigarh district court. (Representational Image) The disciplinary authority concerned has been asked to take disciplinary action against Sector 39 SHO, the police department has told the Chandigarh district court. (Representational Image)

On July 4, the court of ADJ Dr Gagan Geet Kaur had issued directions to the Chandigarh Police on an application filed by Samdarsh alias Joseph, an accused in an NDPS case, to preserve CCTV footage of police stations of sectors 31, 34, 39, and of Sham Mall in Sector 34. The footage was required for only two days: June 18 and June 19.

Following the court directions, the Chandigarh Police filed a reply stating that except for Sector 34 police station, CCTV footage of other police stations (SHO room and reporting room of Sector 31 police station) could not be secured due to non-functioning of cameras installed at the police station. The court was told that the CCTV cameras of SHO room and reporting room of Sector 31 police station took five days to repair. “The CCTV cameras of PS 39 were not found working since 4.5.2020 and this fact came into the knowledge of the SHO only on 4th July, 2020 when the court ordered to preserve the same,” the police reply said.

The court then directed the Chandigarh SSP to look into the matter and ensure proper functioning of CCTV cameras at all the police stations. The SSP marked the matter to the SP (headquarters) for necessary action.

On July 16, the SP (Headquarters) apprised the court that “in case of PS Sector 31 the explanation has been sought from the concerned Inspector of Communication Wing why it took five days to repair the CCTV cameras and necessary action will be taken as per reply. Further, it is informed in case of PS Sector 39 that no complaint was received in wireless workshop regarding the defective cameras of PS 39, but on 4.7.2020 when the technical team from wireless workshop visited the Police Station to preserve the data/footage as per the direction of the Court, it was found that the CCTV cameras were working OK but no recorded data was available. The technical team reset the system and the system started recording again.”

The police department also informed the court that for the lapse on the part of the Sector 39 SHO, the disciplinary authority concerned has already been requested to take disciplinary action. Instructions have been issued to all the SHOs and technical wing so that such lapses do not occur again.

