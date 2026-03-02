From drones to debris: Indian expats in Dubai and Doha describe panic amid escalation of Iran war

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As tensions escalate following fresh attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States, and the subsequent retaliation, Indians living across the Gulf region Sunday described scenes of anxiety, loud explosions, and disrupted travel, urging calm while governments issue safety advisories.
“Drones and missiles visible in the sky”, said SP Singh Oberoi, a renowned Dubai-based businessman and philanthropist, associated with the Sarbat Da Bhala organisation. He told The Indian Express that the situation is tense and the impact of the attacks is visible even from the United Arab Emirates.
“The attack is quite intense. One can clearly see drones and missiles passing overhead from Dubai. A lot of debris is also falling, which has caused losses here as well,” Oberoi said.
He added that the< a href=”https://indianexpress.com/article/india/missiles-in-sky-fear-on-phone-10-million-indian-diaspora-faces-war-10560090/”> government has advised residents not to step out unless absolutely necessary. “People have been told not to move out. Thousands of passengers from India and other countries are stranded at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports due to flight disruptions,” he said.
Oberoi said his organisation is assisting stranded passengers despite movement restrictions. “Under Sarbat Da Bhala, we are accommodating several people at our own places. I appeal to people not to panic. The government here is cooperative. We have faced a pandemic before, and we will overcome this, too. People must remain calm.”
Agam Sharma, a transporter originally from Kapurthala and settled in Umm Ul Quran near Dubai since 1989, said the UAE authorities have issued strict advisories.
“The advisory clearly says remain inside your homes. If you need to move out, you must have a solid reason. Everything is closed, and we are staying indoors,” he said. He confirmed that flight cancellations have left many stranded.
“Several flights to and from India have been cancelled. A large number of people are stuck and contacting us from Dubai and Sharjah airports. We are ready to help stranded people, but currently, we are not allowed to move out. There is a lot of uncertainty about what will happen next.”
Another Indian expatriate, Amarjit Singh, currently living in Doha, said the conflict’s impact was also being felt in Qatar’s capital. “We have heard loud noises of bombs. Drones and missiles were also seen in the skies. Authorities have asked people to remain alert and follow official instructions,” he said.
With thousands of Indians living and working across the Gulf, the rapidly developing situation has triggered widespread concern. “Airports in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah are witnessing heavy congestion as flights face delays and cancellations,” said Sahil K from Dubai.
Community leaders have urged Indian nationals to strictly follow government advisories, avoid spreading rumours, and remain indoors unless movement is essential.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram