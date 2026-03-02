From drones to debris: Indian expats in Dubai and Doha describe panic amid escalation of Iran war

The flare of a projectile is seen over the skyline of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

As tensions escalate following fresh attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States, and the subsequent retaliation, Indians living across the Gulf region Sunday described scenes of anxiety, loud explosions, and disrupted travel, urging calm while governments issue safety advisories.

“Drones and missiles visible in the sky”, said SP Singh Oberoi, a renowned Dubai-based businessman and philanthropist, associated with the Sarbat Da Bhala organisation. He told The Indian Express that the situation is tense and the impact of the attacks is visible even from the United Arab Emirates.

“The attack is quite intense. One can clearly see drones and missiles passing overhead from Dubai. A lot of debris is also falling, which has caused losses here as well,” Oberoi said.