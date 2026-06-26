She aimed for UPSC. Then she made NDA history

When the Supreme Court opened the doors of the National Defence Academy to women through its landmark October 2021 judgment, thousands of young girls saw a new possibility. For 23-year-old Lt. Shanan Dhaka, it became an opportunity to create history.

The daughter of a Panchkula Police personnel and a retired Army soldier, Lt. Dhaka became the first-ever female candidate to secure the top rank in the NDA entrance examination. Four years later, on June 13, 2026, she marched out of the academy as a commissioned officer in the Indian Army, turning what began as a historic opportunity into an extraordinary achievement.

“I wasn’t even preparing for the NDA initially,” Lt. Dhaka recalled. “My focus was on the UPSC examination. I was studying at Lady Shri Ram College. When the Supreme Court judgment came allowing girls into the NDA, I thought, ‘Why not give it a try?’ I appeared for the examination just to test myself—and I became the first woman topper,” she told The Indian Express.

Shanan was honoured on Thursday by Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Srishti Gupta.

23-year-old Lt. Shanan Dhaka (Special arrangement photo) 23-year-old Lt. Shanan Dhaka (Special arrangement photo)

Her journey began in August 2022 when she joined the NDA as part of one of the academy’s first batches of women cadets. The path, however, demanded relentless hard work, discipline and resilience as the academy adapted to a historic change.

“One of the biggest attractions of the Army for me is that you don’t just see India—you live it. As a tourist, you visit a place for a few days. As an Army officer, you become a part of that place, its people and its culture. I don’t think any other profession offers that privilege,” she said, adding that the Supreme Court verdict had opened a huge opportunity for girls at a young age.

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Lt. Dhaka’s achievement is rooted in a family where service to the nation spans generations. Her father first served in the Army before joining Panchkula Police as a Special Police Officer (SPO). Her elder sister, Capt Zonun Dhaka, serves in the Military Nursing Service, while her younger sister is studying in Class IX.

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Growing up, Lt. Dhaka studied at Army Public School, Chandimandir, where she enrolled in Class VIII. The disciplined environment and military culture gradually shaped her outlook, though she had initially imagined a different career path.

“My family never imposed any career choice on me. They encouraged me to dream big and supported every decision I took. Once I decided to join the NDA, they stood by me throughout,” she said.

Looking back, Lt. Dhaka says the Supreme Court verdict changed not only her life but also the aspirations of countless young women across the country.

“If that judgment had not come, I probably would have continued preparing for the UPSC. One decision opened a completely new path for me.”

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Now commissioned into the Army, Lt. Dhaka hopes her journey inspires more girls to challenge conventional boundaries.

“My message to every girl is simple—dream big and never let anyone stand in the way of your dreams. Don’t think any profession is beyond your reach. Believe in yourself, work hard and opportunities will follow.”

For her father, seeing his daughter wear the Army uniform is a moment that blends pride with emotion. From a retired soldier to a Panchkula Police officer, he served the nation in his own way. Today, his daughter has carried that legacy forward while writing a chapter of history that will inspire generations of young women.

Her father, Vijay Dhaka, said, “People often say daughters are no less than sons. My three daughters have proved that every single day. One serves in the Military Nursing Service, Shanan is now an Army officer after creating history, and our youngest is also growing up with the same values. As parents, we only encouraged them to dream fearlessly. Their achievements are entirely the result of their hard work.”