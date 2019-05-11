NDA declares final result: 13 students of AFPI in top 100

AS MANY as 13 students of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) made it to the list of top 100 students in the National Defence Academy (NDA), the results of which were declared on Friday.

The merit list for the next course commencing at the National Defence Academy in July was released by UPSC on Thursday.

The director of AFPI, Major General B S Grewal (retd), said that the cadets of the seventh AFPI batch had appeared in the entrance exam conducted in September last year and thereafter appeared for interviews at various selection boards.

He added that as many as 17 cadets have been successful in clearing the rigorous selection procedure and have achieved good merit positions. Among the successful candidates, Cadet Govind Gupta stood fourth in the country and Cadet Kushal Sharma secured the 11th rank in the country.

“Five cadets are in the top 50 and eight in the top 100 in the All India merit list,” he added.

Cadet Govind Gupta belongs to Patiala. His father is an engineer and mother is a government teacher. Kushal Sharma also hails from Patiala. His father is a senior quality control officer and mother is a homemaker.

B S Grewal said that so far six batches have graduated from AFPI Mohali and as many as 119 students have gone on to join various service academies. On two occasions, cadets of AFPI have stood first in the all India merit list for NDA and one cadet has topped the merit list for Officers Training Academy, Chennai. In December last year, one AFPI cadet was awarded the bronze medal for standing third in the overall order of merit of the passing out course at the Indian Military Academy, Dehra Dun. As many as 35 cadets of the first two batches have already completed their pre-commission training and are now officers in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Another 20 cadets are expected to be commissioned as officers in June this year.

Currently, the eighth and ninth courses are undergoing training at AFP.