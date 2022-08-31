NCRB report: Chandigarh saw 10.68% spike in crime against kids, 12.24% in crime against women last year

THE CITY has witnessed 10.68 per cent increase in crime against children and 12.24 per cent increase in crime against women in 2021. In 91.9 per cent cases of rapes (68 cases out of 74 cases), the accused were known to the victims, reveals the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

At least 234 cases involving 245 children comprising both boys and girls were registered in 2021. In 2020, a total of 209 cases of crime against children were reported. In 46 rape cases out of 74, the victims were below 18 years. In 22 cases out of 46, the age of victims was between 12 years and 16 years. “Forty-six cases out of 234 were of rape charges, 149 cases of the nature of kidnapping, abduction. Seven cases were registered under the Child Labour Act. At least 40 child workers were rescued in connection with the seven cases. The investigation in at least 196 cases has been pending since 2020. By adding 234 fresh registered cases in 2021, the total number of cases was 430.”

According to the NCRB, a total of 147 cases out of 430 were termed mistake of law and civil dispute during the police investigation. NCRB concludes that there was 43.5 per cent pendency of cases related to crime against children on the part of the Chandigarh Police in 2021. At least 343 cases of crime against women were reported in 2021. In 2020, a total of 301 cases of crime against women were reported. The maximum cases — 120 out of 343 — were related to kidnapping and abduction, followed by 95 cases related to cruelty by husbands against women and further followed by 37 cases of outraging the modesty. “In 68 rape cases out of 74, accused were known to the victims. Eight accused were family members, 47 were friends, online friends or live-in partners on pretext of marriage/separated husband, 13 were family friends and merely six were unknown and not identified,” the NCRB report states.

However, the city witnessed a marginal increase in the crimes committed by juveniles. In 2020, juveniles had committed 50 crimes and 54 crimes were attributed to the juveniles in 2021. Significantly, this number was 117 in 2019. When contacted, SP (city) Shruti Arora said, “We have started analyzing the findings of NCRB-2021. Indeed, the registration of cases in crimes against women, children has increased. One of the reasons is zero tolerance in the complaints of sexual assault. As the findings suggest, suspects were found to be known to the victims in around 91.9 per cent cases of rapes. Social studies apart from the criminal methods are also required, especially in the cases of sexual offenses. However, for decreasing the pendency of cases, we have been working with the judiciary.”