NCRB praises Punjab Police for implementing hi-tech crime tracking software

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Friday appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Police for successfully implementing their national flagship project — Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & System (CCTNS) — and further customising it as per requirements.

“Punjab Police…had done a great job in implementation of CCTNS in all police stations and becoming an example for others in technology-driven policing,” said NCRB Director Ram Phal Pawar during a meeting.

CCTNS is a software application aimed at creating a comprehensive and integrated system for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of policing by sharing standardised means of crime and criminal data across the police stations in the country.

The application was launched by NCRB in 2009.